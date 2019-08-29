Tackle HD signs on to sponsor Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Angler James Watson

"Establishing a relationship with James Watson is truly 'Worldwide' for our company," said Troy Nogosek, President of REP Outdoor Group, LLC. "After being invited to James' home, extending four hours of his personal time, talking business, laughing at stories and talking about new opportunities, it confirmed what I already knew – Our company and James were a great match. Along with Aaron Click, our brand manager, and Ben Hill our marketing director, there is no shortage of energy to elevate our brand. The team at Tackle HD are all fans of JMFW Worldwide and we are all completely thrilled to be associated with the James Watson brand."

After getting to know Ben, Aaron and Troy, James knew it was a no brainer to work with Tackle HD. "I was impressed with their business model, ideas, attitude and will to succeed in this industry. I am excited to get my hands on their newly innovated high definition baits they have and are currently working on."

About James Watson

James "JMFW WORLDWIDE" Watson, is known for his quick wit and knack for jokes on the water. The real-estate mogul has used his success in residential real estate sales to fuel his passion for fishing. As a self-made angler and former United States Army Drill Sergeant he equally enjoys balancing the competition and the business sides of the bass community.

His 2013 season was the start of his career as a professional angler. Although his venture began later than some, James has accomplished many feats since he began at age 38.

From a B.A.S.S Open win to the Bassmaster Classic, Watson promotes fishing on a WORLDWIDE level. Additionally, James has qualified for the Forrest Wood Cup and the Texas Toyota Bass Classic during his duration fishing the FLW Tour, FLW Costa Series, BASS Opens, P.A.A. and Major League Fishing. He has also competed as a member of the US Bass Team in the Black Bass Championships in 2017 in South Africa and 2018 in Mexico. Bringing home the gold medal with the team in 2018.

In 2018, he received the Forrest L. Wood Sportsmanship and Community Leadership Award per his involvement in FLW Community Outreach.

He prides himself on his personality, often gaining him media attention, which positively promotes his sponsors. All eyes are watching where James "WORLDWIDE" Watson will go with his professional fishing career.

You can find James fishing Major League Fishing's Bass Pro Tour, FLW Costa's and attending charity events when it fits his schedule.

Follow along with James Watson and his partnership with Tackle HD to see all the excitement the year will bring:

Facebook: James Watson Professional Angler

Instagram: @therealjameswatson

Twitter: @JamesWatsonFish

YouTube: JMFW Worldwide

www.jameswatsonfishing.com

About REP Outdoor Group, LLC

REP Outdoor Group, LLC, a division of Harvest Sporting Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and has offices in St. Clair and St. Louis - Missouri, San Diego - California and San Antonio - Texas. REP Outdoor Group owns Rivers Edge Products, an outdoor gift company, and Tackle HD, the makers of the original Hi-Def Craw.

SOURCE Tackle HD