Tackle Your Holiday Shopping from Home with kidpik!

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With life at home adding to the traditional happy chaos of seasonal festivities, kidpik, the #1 clothing subscription box for kids ranked by My Subscription Addiction and Hello Subscription, is your holiday helper with thoughtful gift ideas both kids and parents will get excited about. This season, kidpik's team of style experts will do the shopping, so you can sit back and enjoy free and safe contactless delivery! Tackle your holiday shopping list from the comfort of your home and order the ultimate gift, a personalized subscription box of fashion styled just for them, including new additions for mommy and me and new styles for the entire family.

kidpik Holiday 2020 Kids' Clothing Subscription Boxes kidpik Holiday 2020 Amazon Clothing Subscription Boxes

Kidpik's holiday subscription boxes are the perfect choice for parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles who want to be MVPs this holiday season. Each kidpik box comes with 7 pieces of coordinated fashion, including shoes, that create a minimum of 3 complete outfits when you mix and match. The average box is $95 when you keep-all, and shipping, returns and exchanges are free. Kidpik is the only kids' clothing box without a styling fee. Whether you're in search of holiday looks for the kids in your life to ring in the festivities, or cozy outfits that will be at the top of their rotation this winter, kidpik's subscription boxes have you covered. Gift givers can choose a subscription frequency that works for them, and the lucky recipient will unbox a fun surprise every 1, 2 or 3 months.

"Subscriptions make for a thoughtful gift that carries the joy of unboxing beyond the holidays. This year kidpik offers even more—the convenience for gift givers who may be spending the holidays away from family, or who might prefer to have someone do the shopping for them, and still want to gift something that is personalized and thoughtful," says Dina Sweeney, kidpik's Chief Merchandising Officer. "The feedback on our subscription boxes, including our newly-launched boxes for boys, has been exceptional. Kidpik's service is meeting the new needs of parents who want a stress-free and safe way to shop."

Adding to the excitement of kidpik's holiday kids' subscription boxes is the launch of several additions to the new winter line-up!

NEW: SISTER, SISTER BOXES

Kidpik is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new feature: matching sister pre-styled fashion boxes for parents who love the look of a perfect match. Subscribers can click to ship matching or coordinated outfits for the sisters or besties they're gifting, all in one perfectly wrapped box. Matching gift boxes range in price from $30 - $70 per outfit, launching for pre-order November 5, 2020.

NEW: MOMMY-AND-ME FASHION

Even the most selective style mavens will be picture perfect and ready for any holiday moment. An assortment of festive mommy-and-me fashion makes getting styled for family holiday cards easier and more fun than ever! Kidpik has mom and daughter duos covered with matching cozy looks too. Offered in sizes 4-16 for girls' clothing, and XS-XL for women, shoppers can click-to-buy expertly styled, grab-and-go outfits in a box, ranging in price from $36.50 - $89.50 per outfit. Available for pre-order November 5, 2020.

NEW: FAMILY PJS

Kidpik introduces the coziest, coordinated pajamas for the whole family—designed for those celebrating the holidays in comfort and warmth. Now everyone can be a part of the festive kidpik experience, even the pets! The perfect comfy outfits for your holiday Zoom celebrations do exist—available in 3 colors all under $30—offered in children's' clothing sizes XS-XL, adult sizes 2T-XXL, starting mid-November.

KIDPIK AMAZON BOX

Amazon loyalists don't have to venture out of their comfort zone in order to give the gift of continued joy with a kidpik subscription box. The kidpik Amazon subscription box ships with 3-4 coordinated pieces, including shoes, creating a fantastic, head-to-toe outfit in a box. New subscribers will receive their first box for just $39.50 and the subscription will renew at $59.50 every two months.

For those who want to gift the kidpik look, but prefer to shop by item, visit the kidpik Shop to browse select pieces from the holiday 2020 collection.

Kidpik has over 11,000 verified 5-star reviews, including, "This was my daughter's first box. I didn't tell her about the subscription until it arrived and so she was elated. As she opened the box, I could see her excitement building up. She wowed and awed as she looked through each item. We kept the whole box and can't wait for the next one!" The brand is devoted to bringing smiles to kids' faces and making parents' lives easier—now with new and exciting ways to shop this holiday season!

About kidpik

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place into the largest children's specialty store in North America, and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. Kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for kids in sizes 4-16, offering parents a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits, commitment free to your door. www.kidpik.com

Facebook.com/kidpikworld

Instagram.com/kidpik

Twitter.com/kidpikworld

YouTube/kidpik

Contact:

Sarah Tropeano

2123992784

[email protected]

SOURCE kidpik

Related Links

https://www.kidpik.com

