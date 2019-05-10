Tackling America's Most Epic Messes With Ultra Clean!

Taking inspiration from some of America's funniest, viral mess stories, the Clorox brand delighted these lucky mess-makers with over-the-top surprises and a year's supply of Ultra Clean wipes to help prevent future mishaps and keep their transformed spaces clean and disinfected.

Meet the Viral Mess-Maker Sensations:

Bath Bomb Explosion

Based in New York, the Madden family shocked and amused friends when they shared a picture of their kids' explosive bath bomb experiment across social media. To keep the kids' sense of curiosity alive without requiring major clean-up duty from their parents, Clorox surprised the Maddens with a designated, indoor playground, complete with a walking bridge, chalkboard, climbing rocks and engaging toys for endless entertainment. For the countless clean-ups the parents have endured, Clorox gifted them with a much-needed paid vacation.

Muddy Paws Break Free

In Arkansas, a bulldog named Rose had an ultra-messy moment when she was caught on camera running through the house after taking a mud bath outside. After seeing this disastrously muddy video, and her viral mud bath before entry with nearly 100,000 retweets and over 300,000 likes, Clorox surprised the bulldog and her owner by turning their backyard into the ultimate doggy oasis, complete with a custom-built dog house, a canine cabana, personalized dog beds and an array of toys for some good, clean fun. The owner also received a spa package to enjoy a day of pampering – and perhaps a mud mask!

Share Your Messes & Enter to Win

These epic stories are just the start. Clorox is asking fans nationwide to share their personal stories of their biggest messes in its #UltraMess contest on Twitter. Now through June 10, 2019, people can submit by tweeting their personal epic mess experience including @Clorox and #UltraMess #Contest in the post. The tweet can be humorous or passionate, explaining what happened and how Clorox Disinfecting Wipes were – or would have been – crucial to the clean-up process. Contestants must follow Clorox on Twitter during the contest period. The grand prize winner will be announced on or around June 20, 2019 and will receive $10,000. One hundred runners-up will also receive a year's supply of Clorox Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipes to make sure they're armed to tackle any mess. For the complete Official Rules, please click here.

Clorox Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipes

From dashboards to kitchen countertops, the ultra-strength blue fibers of the new Clorox™ Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipes are textured to power through tough messes with grime-catching ridges that lift 40% more dirt* left behind on an array of surfaces. These bleach-free, dual-sided wipes are 30% thicker*, not only cleaning but disinfecting by killing 99.9% of germs including viruses** that cause colds and flu and common bacteria. Clorox Ultra Clean Disinfecting Wipes are available nationwide in Lemon Twist and Fresh Breeze scents and can be found at retailers including Target, Walmart and Amazon. Prices vary. To learn more, visit Clorox.com.

*Versus Clorox Anywhere™ Wipes

**Human coronavirus, Influenza A2 virus

Want to connect with other Clorox fans on Facebook and Twitter? Log on to Facebook.com/Clorox, or follow @Clorox to receive the latest product news, tips, offers and more.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for its industry-leading healthcare and commercial cleaning products under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® names. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

SOURCE Clorox

Related Links

http://TheCloroxCompany.com

