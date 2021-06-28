Tackling Vein Disease With a Modern Approach, Interview With Dr. Rajiv Agarwal

HOUSTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2021, Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, board-certified cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, talked about vein disease on Great Day Houston. He elaborated on risk factors, causes and possible treatments for patients.

Dr. Agarwal talks about the process for evaluating what the problem may be when it comes to veins. Additionally, Dr. Agarwal talks about the treatments used to fix any issues that are present. To learn more about modern vein treatments at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, please click here.

Dr. Michael Siropaides, Joylene Fadrigo (NP), Maricel Jumawan (NP) and Dr. Rajiv Agarwal

Focused on preventing surgeries and use of medications, Modern Heart and Vascular Institute has an educational and holistic approach to heart and vascular care.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart & vascular symptoms & issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and much more.

Contact:

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Phone: 832-644-8930

Email: [email protected]

