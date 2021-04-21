Taco Bell® Franchisee Raises $41,000 for Local Boys & Girls Clubs

Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County ("BGCCC") consist of 3 campuses benefiting the cities of McKinney, Frisco, Plano, and Princeton. Currently, serving youth ages 5 to 18, providing them a safe place to learn and grow into productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The after-school science programs provide kids with a safe, supportive place where they can get creative, fail without judgement, and persevere. The programs offer activities that relate to real-world experiences and career exploration.

North Texas Bells celebrated the donation raised last Wednesday, April 14th with the BGCCC Frisco Campus. The Taco Bell food truck served tacos and bean burritos for the kids and volunteers during the event. McLane Food Services not only donated bottled water for the event but sent a truck to the campus and provided 1,200 bottled waters for the campus, as their water fountains cannot be used due to Covid restrictions.

For more information on the BGCCC, visit www.bgccc.org. BGCCC is a 501(c)(3) organization.

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 58 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success and we treat everyone as Family.

