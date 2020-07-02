Taco Bell Unveils A Grilled Cheese Burrito

This indulgent burrito draws inspiration from the classic grilled cheese sandwich. It features fan favorite fillings like seasoned beef, seasoned rice, a three-cheese blend, crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce and reduced fat sour cream, all wrapped with a warm flour tortilla hugged by a warm layer of grilled cheese. Fans can also enjoy a vegetarian version by simply asking to swap beans for meat*.

Available for a limited time and while supplies last, the Grilled Cheese Burrito is served at participating U.S locations a la carte for $2.99, or part of a $5 Box and comes with a Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium soda drink**. It was first tested in Chattanooga, TN in November 2019.

In addition, the Nacho Crunch $1** Double Stacked Taco is back by popular demand, and will be available nationwide starting today. Taco Bell's $10** Taco & Burrito Cravings Pack will remain on menus to serve your crew's cravings.

If that wasn't enough, Taco Bell fans will soon get rewarded for enjoying the food they crave by accumulating points for free Taco Bell with the all-new Loyalty program that will be available nationwide this July***.

For information how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19 , visit the brand on its social channels and website.

* Our vegetarian items are lacto-ovo and certified by the American Vegetarian Association, but please be aware that preparation methods could lead to cross-contact.

**Call local restaurant for pricing and participation which vary. Tax extra.

***Taco Bell Rewards (Beta) Program is available for a limited time only and is subject to termination at Taco Bell's discretion. Subject to terms and conditions.

