Taco Bueno® Reintroduces Their Celebrated Classic, Dunked Chimichangas

"We've been listening to the people who love Taco Bueno the most," says Lisa Kittyle , Director of Marketing for Taco Bueno. "A lot of our highest customer demand is for our delicious dunked chimichangas, and we are happy to provide these again at an incredible value. This time, we're primed to surpass expectations with even better, high-quality ingredients that parents can trust to satisfy the cravings of their busy family."

Classic dunked chimichangas are filled with your choice of 100% fresh, never frozen, ground beef, juicy, shredded southwest chicken or flame-grilled steak, freshly made pico de gallo, slow-simmered refried beans, and melted cheddar & pepper jack cheese. Taco Bueno takes this recipe up a notch by offering your choice of dunking sauce: Chipotle Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, Queso, or Chili Sauce. It's everything you love about Taco Bueno, easy to eat, on-the-go or in the car, as school-time cranks into high gear.

"Exceeding expectations is what we strive to do," Kittyle continues. "Speed, convenience and high-quality are values our customers have come to expect, and these are the pillars Taco Bueno was built on. There's a lot of excitement now within the company to bring back dunked chimichangas: you should love the food you eat, and with our commitment to only the best, freshest chimichanga ingredients served fast, there's no doubt you will."

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 150 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

