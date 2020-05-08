Taco Cabana Celebrates Moms With A Mother's Day Brunch

SAN ANTONIO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 10, Taco Cabana is celebrating Mother's Day and Día de las Madres, or Mexican Mother's Day, with a brunch that includes mimosas, Nutella Empanadas by the dozen and its TC's Way Dozen Breakfast Taco Boxes, to be enjoyed in recently reopened dining rooms and patios, through online ordering for pickup or through the convenient TC drive-thru.

To toast Mom on her special day, Taco Cabana is offering mimosas for $6 (only available Sunday, May 10, while supplies last). Make Mom's brunch extra sweet by adding new Nutella Empanadas, available at $2.99 for two or $14.99 for a dozen, to complement Taco Cabana's fan-favorite breakfast tacos and dozen taco boxes – including TC's Way Dozen Breakfast Taco Box that includes three Potato & Egg, three Bacon & Egg, three Chorizo & Egg and three Bean & Cheese tacos to complete the celebration.

The newly launched TC Pantry offers a variety of delicious Tex-Mex TC favorites that are easy to prepare at home. Guests can order ready-to-cook seasoned steak fajita meat or chicken breasts; a dozen flautas; or "Heat & Eat" options like seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, as well as rice, refried beans, chips and queso, and grilled peppers and onions. Also available are TC's signature flour or corn tortillas by the dozen and many of TC's salsas and toppings.

To make the day extra special, all orders on Mother's Day will include a ready-to-color Mother's Day card in English and Spanish (while supplies last) for kids to color at home, providing a sweet, personalized touch for Mom's Taco Cabana celebration.

Other specials include:

Guest-favorite $2 frozen Lime, Strawberry and new Mango Margaritas

frozen Lime, Strawberry and new Mango Margaritas A gallon of on-the-rocks Lime, Strawberry or Mango Margaritas made with Margaritaville tequila (manufacturer-sealed bottle) for $34.99 , takeout or drive-thru only

, takeout or drive-thru only Shots of tequila (manufacturer-sealed 50 ml bottle) plus a collectible Taco Cabana shot glass (while supplies last) for $2

$4 Bacardi Rum Strawberry Daiquiris

Bacardi Rum Strawberry Daiquiris $5 Tito's Vodka Strawberry Limeades

Tito's Vodka Strawberry Limeades Bacardi (manufacturer-sealed 50 ml bottle) and Coke (can) for $4

Kickin' Grande Nachos return to the TC menu for $9.49

Selection of bottled beers

Taco Cabana is open for dine-in, delivery, drive-thru, takeout and mobile pickup orders. It has also extended free delivery on all orders over $10 placed through tacocabana.com or the MYTC® app. No coupon code is required.

To view the full Taco Cabana menu, go to tacocabana.com. Visit @tacocabana on social media for other special offers.

About Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of beer and tequila margaritas, patio dining and drive-thru windows. As of Jan. 1, 2020, Taco Cabana operates 146 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit www.frgi.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

(817)329-3257

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Cabana

Related Links

https://www.tacocabana.com/

