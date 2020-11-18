Taco Cabana Celebrates The Thanksgiving Holiday With "Drinksgiving" And Black Friday Offers Starting November 25

Kicking off the trio of specials, "Drinksgiving" will offer guests their choice of any one Taco Cabana soft taco (excludes brisket and steak tacos) and margarita combination of their choice for only $3. This combo is available on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 only.

On Black Friday, November 27, Taco Cabana invites guests to enjoy a buy one get one (BOGO) offer on their signature shredded chicken or ground beef TC Cabana Bowls, available with or without a crispy tortilla shell. This BOGO offer is valid on Black Friday (November 27, 2020) only.

Both the "Drinksgiving" and Black Friday offer can be placed via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MYTC! App or TacoCabana.com . When redeeming the BOGO offer online, guests must use "Code424." Neither offer is available through third party delivery service providers.

Lastly, starting Black Friday, November 27, 2020 and running through Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020, Taco Cabana will offer a $0 delivery fee on all online orders with a minimum of $10 purchase. The offer is available when purchasing through the MYTC! App, Tacocabana.com , DoorDash, Uber Eats or GrubHub.

Offers are valid at all participating Taco Cabana locations in Texas. Select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are now open for dine-in. For more information on Taco Cabana's offerings, visit tacocabana.com .

SOURCE Taco Cabana