Taco Cabana® Helps Feed Kids Through Its Free Lunch Program

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana is offering kids a free lunch – including a bean and cheese taco, chips and queso and a drink – at all Texas locations through the end of summer. The program is available to kids 12 and under, every weekday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Because of school closures due to COVID-19 restrictions, many children are experiencing hunger issues. One in 7 Texans experiences food insecurity, and children who rely on school and camp lunches may not have access to regular meals while schools and summer programs are closed.

"We have been part of this community for more than 40 years, and Texas has been hit hard during these unprecedented times. We are happy to offer kids in our communities a free meal they love. We hope we can provide some needed relief to the many families that have been impacted by the current health crisis," said Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagement for Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Taco Cabana.

The offer is available through the drive-thru only at all company-owned locations in Texas for a limited time. Children must be present and accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a free meal. No purchase is necessary.

About Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of beer and tequila margaritas, patio dining and drive-thru windows. As of Jan. 1, 2020, Taco Cabana operates 146 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit www.frgi.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Taco Cabana

Related Links

http://www.tacocabana.com

