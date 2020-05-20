Taco Cabana Launches Taco Cabana Pantry, Offering Ready-To-Cook, Heat & Eat Items For Home

SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Cabana is offering many of its fresh Tex-Mex ingredients for purchase from the newly created Taco Cabana Pantry for guests looking for convenient and affordable ways to add some sizzle and spice to their Memorial Day celebrations.

The TC Pantry includes a variety of affordable options, including ready-to-cook seasoned steak fajita meat and seasoned chicken breasts – perfect for Memorial Day grilling. Guests can round out the holiday menu with flautas by the dozen, and they can choose other family-pleasing Heat & Eat options like seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken as well as rice, refried beans, chips and queso and grilled peppers and onions in servings of 10. Also available are TC's signature flour or corn tortillas by the dozen and many of TC's salsas and toppings.

TC Pantry Kits include everything you need to make ground beef or shredded chicken nachos, a flauta casserole or classic potato skins with either ground beef or shredded chicken.

"Our TC Pantry options make cooking for the whole family easy and affordable, with plenty of food for everyone," said Rich Stockinger, president and CEO of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., parent company of Taco Cabana. "The TC Pantry offers guests an easy solution and a new way to enjoy Taco Cabana's fresh ingredients, giving them a convenient option to prepare their TC favorites from home at a great value."

The TC Pantry is available at all Texas Taco Cabana locations via the front counter, online ordering, takeout or drive-thru. Guests can complete their TC Pantry purchase with Taco Cabana's to-go alcohol options, including $2 Lime, Strawberry, Mango or Blue Margaritas. Lime, Strawberry and Mango Margaritas by the gallon for $34.99, Blue Margaritas by the gallon for $36.99, $4 Bacardi Rum Strawberry Daquiris, $5 Tito's Vodka Strawberry Limeades and a selection of bottled beers are also available.

Taco Cabana's Chef Sergio Remolina and Chef Chelsea Lietz have created how-to videos to help guests maximize the TC Pantry experience at home. Videos can be found at tacocabana.com along with additional details on TC menu items.

About Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), was founded in 1978. The brand specializes in Tex-Mex-inspired food including fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of beer and tequila margaritas, patio dining and drive-thru windows. As of Jan. 1, 2020, Taco Cabana operates 146 company-owned restaurants in Texas. For more info, visit www.tacocabana.com.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit www.frgi.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Taco Cabana

