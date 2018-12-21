Tacoma Art Museum's New Benaroya Wing Designed By Award Winning Architects Olson Kundig Draws In The City Of Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest addition to the Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) is the Rebecca and Jack Benaroya Wing, a 6,595-square-foot expansion to showcase the Benaroya Collection gift, which opens to the public on January 19. Led by Design Principal Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, and Principal Kirsten R. Murray, FAIA, the design of the Benaroya Wing balances opacity and transparency providing symmetry with recent TAM addition of the Haub Family Galleries, also designed by Olson Kundig. The addition strengthens the visual connection between TAM and the city by activating the north end of the museum, offering a new platform for visitors to observe the urban context from the galleries. "With the Benaroya Wing, I'm most excited about the opportunity to break down traditional thresholds between the museum and the public. The new vista gallery is designed to entice people inside to view the Benaroya Collection by offering a look into what's happening inside the museum," says Kundig.

The addition includes 4,800 square feet of gallery space, which will contain works from TAM's permanent collection, including the Benaroya Collection. Because the Benaroya Collection was originally a privately held collection, Olson Kundig and TAM identified key design strategies around a sensitivity to scale, lighting and protection of the art. The resulting design translates this private collection to a civic-scaled public exhibition forum. The galleries include exquisitely designed modular casework and moveable temporary walls that allow curators to present the collection in multiple ways.

