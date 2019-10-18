Tacoma Plumbing and Drain Company Adds to Workforce and Fleet, Continues Explosive Growth

"Tacoma's growing rapidly, and as more families choose to join us in our city, it's critical that we expand our capacity to meet demands and provide our neighbors with only the best service experiences," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "We celebrate reaching 50 employees, but also adding on to our fleet ensures our technicians are properly equipped and that we can continue solving the community's plumbing and drain needs in a timely manner."

Harts Services recently broke the top 20% on Inc.'s annual Inc. 5000 list, a roundup of the nation's fastest-growing privately owned companies, due to a posted 434% growth over the last three years. Prior to this honor, the company received a WorkWell award from the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber for their efforts in providing a healthy work environment for their employees.

"Our slogan at Harts is 'We Care More,' and that mantra extends to both our customers and our employees," Hart added. "If we were to grow at the expense of our culture, we would do a disservice to our hard-working employees and that would translate to each client we serve. Our commitment to providing the best care starts within at Harts, and as we continue to grow, we promise to care for all of those in the communities we serve."

Tacoma residents looking for more information about Harts Services can call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers plumbing to residential and commercial customers, and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

