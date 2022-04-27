TacoTime Introduces New Impossible Nacho Burrito

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is offering a new option with the Impossible™ Nacho Burrito which will be available for a limited time in stores until July 26.

The Impossible™ Nacho Burrito features Impossible™ Meat Made From Plants, Black Beans, Cheese Sauce, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa Fresca and Tortilla Strips.

Limited Time Burrito Brings the Impossible to the Table! Tweet this Impossible Nacho Burrito

"We are thrilled to feature a new item on our menu during the spring and summer months," said Kim Heath, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "With more and more customers craving new and exciting protein options, our Impossible Nacho Burrito delivers just that and offers the same satisfying and flavor-filled experience TacoTime is known for!"

The Impossible™ Nacho Burrito is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

SOURCE TacoTime