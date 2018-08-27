Tact.ai Named to Fourth Consecutive Constellation ShortList™ for Sales Productivity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tact.ai, a conversational AI sales platform, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Sales Productivity in Q3 2018. This marks the fourth consecutive placement for the company on the coveted list of top companies helping reshape enterprise sales. The technology vendors included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

For today's sellers, consumer technologies — from iPhone and WhatsApp, to the Alexa and Uber — have eliminated friction from their personal lives. In the workplace, however, sellers still face tremendous friction from both the work apps they need to use and the people they need to corral to get deals done. Tact.ai solves these problems by delivering a new system of workflow for sellers — powered by AI running on edge devices — to transform their everyday sales activities. Tact.ai's conversational AI platform delivers for sales teams a voice-driven AI Assistant for a frictionless way to work with data, and an Intelligent Workspace for a frictionless way to work with the customers, partners and colleagues they need to be productive. Infused with new capital from Amazon Alexa Fund, Salesforce Ventures, Comcast Ventures, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures) and others, Tact.ai's accelerated growth over the past year includes the addition of new Fortune 500 logos like Cisco, Dell and Honeywell.

"We're in the midst of the largest platform shift in recent years: from the Cloud to the Intelligent Edge," said Chuck Ganapathi, Founder and CEO of Tact.ai. "Our customers apply these transformational technologies to improving their sellers' experiences, achieving higher win rates, faster deal cycles, and greater sales productivity, while establishing a true compass for their digital sales transformation efforts. Tact.ai is thankful to Constellation Research for this distinction, and proud the achievements of our customers have been recognized for a fourth consecutive time."

"The latest Constellation ShortList updates reflect the leading solutions sought after by both our analysts and early adopter clients. We often work with market leader and fast follower clients to identify the leading solutions that apply exponential technologies to enterprise scale and security requirements. These lists constantly change, and the updates reflect the dynamism in the market and the expertise our analysts have in recommending the best solutions to our clients," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market conditions change.

About Tact.ai



Led by former Salesforce and Siebel executive, Chuck Ganapathi, Tact.ai is on a mission to make enterprise software more human-friendly. Tact.ai's conversational AI sales platform is used by sales teams at GE, Cisco Systems, Kelly Services and other Fortune 500 companies to drive revenue growth by eliminating friction in their daily sales workflow. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA., Tact.ai Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held company backed by Accel Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Upfront Ventures, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Comcast Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund. For more information, visit https://tact.ai or follow the company on Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter.

