Tactive is Set to Launch New WealthTech Platform this Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial services market is ready for a shakeup, and Tactive is about to give it to them. Touting the need for a change from passive investment models, Founder and CEO Joseph Gissy and his team are going all-in on a new Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) solution that offers automated active investing using tactical investment models. Tactive's award-winning platform will be available for advisor investment strategies and consumer adoption this week.

"Our team is thrilled to be at the forefront of providing innovative digital solutions for the investment community," Gissy explained. "The Tactive platform helps guide users on a financial journey, identifying financial goals and risk tolerance. The result is a portfolio recommendation of blended investment strategies customized to each individual, focusing on minimizing drawdown."

Unlike traditional robos that use a passive investment strategy to balance ETFs across multiple market sectors, Tactive models are actively traded and utilize all asset classes, including real estate, insurance, alternatives, and crypto. They also employ drawdown strategies to minimize investor risk in volatile markets like we're experiencing now.

"Tactive is more than just another WealthTech platform," Gissy said. "We use trend analysis and internal indicators to trigger alerts that tell us when to trade. Our advisors aren't big fans of the 'Buy-and-Hold' philosophy that's been dominating the market for several years now. We don't believe Modern Portfolio Theory is 'modern' for our current economic environment."

Tactive will be rolled out this week to financial advisors and independent investors. Retail consumers can use the platform on their own or connect with a Tactive Wealth Advisor to manage their money. Self-invested funds will be custodied through Interactive Brokers, while Wealth Advisors have access to a variety of custodians.

To learn more, visit https://tactivewealth.com/.

Tactive: Founded in 2021, Strategy Marketplace, dba Tactive, is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with an award-winning WealthTech platform using tactical, active, blended-model strategies. Its mission is to level the financial playing field for the everyday investor by providing access to customized institutional-quality financial strategies.

