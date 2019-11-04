Tadiran Telecom Announces Launch of New White Label UCaaS Partner Program

KENNESAW, Georgia, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tadiran Telecom a global provider of UCaaS, UC&C, Contact Center, and Control Room Solutions, today announced the launch of their new White Label Partner Program to support the Aeonix4Cloud, an enterprise UCaaS solution for mid-market customers.

Describing how Tadiran's new program differs from others in the market, Tim Gaines, General Manager and SVP Sales of Tadiran Telecom said: "We've put together a compelling and differentiated value proposition and completely unique reseller go-to-market approach that provides more reseller control over the customer experience without big upfront investment. I am certain this story will resonate with customers and resellers alike."

About Tadiran Telecom:

Tadiran Telecom L.P (TTL) is an established global provider of UCaaS, UC&C, Contact Center, and Control Room software, serving businesses of all sizes, including tier-1 organizations in various market segments in 41 countries worldwide. UC&C solutions from Tadiran feature a comprehensive family of products including our Aeonix, contact centers, and Dispatch Console platforms, as well as a full line of IP phones and applications for mobility and desktop needs. For more information please visit www.tadirantele.com.

About Aeonix4Cloud:

Aeonix4Cloud is a pure software based Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) solution which delivers all the advanced solutions of our on premise Aeonix UC&C Solution. Aeonix4Cloud eliminates the need for most onsite hardware, and all its related costs and maintenance concerns. Whether your employees all sit in the same office or are dispersed in multiple locations or home offices, Aeonix4Cloud delivers one seamless user experience. For more information please visit www.tadirantele.com/ucc-cloud-solution/

