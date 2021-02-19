Tae-Hoon Kim Hits Hole-In-One At The Genesis Invitational, Wins G80 Executive Sedan

"We are so proud of Tae-Hoon and are pleased that an emerging talent sharing our Korean roots is already having success here in the early rounds of our hometown Genesis Invitational," said Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America.

The G80 that Tae-Hoon Kim will be taking home is at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and offers a perfect balance of comfort and refined performance.

During today's first round, the par-3 16th hole played 168 yards long.

About The Genesis Invitational

One of the most historic and longest-running events on the PGA TOUR, The Genesis Invitational celebrates its 95th playing, February 15-21, 2021, at historic Riviera Country Club. With TGR Live serving as the event management company for The Genesis Invitational, the primary benefiting charity is TGR Foundation, with proceeds from the event supporting the foundation's education programs in Southern California. The tournament's title sponsor is Genesis, a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. For more information about The Genesis Invitational, visit GenesisInvitational.com and follow the tournament on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheGenesisInv.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, the flagship G90 sedan, and the GV80 sport utility vehicle.

