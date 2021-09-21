TAE Technologies Commercializes Breakthrough Power Management Technology Developed for Fusion to Revolutionize Electric Vehicles, Charging Infrastructures, and Energy Storage

TAE Power Management is dedicated to commercializing technology that will accelerate the electrification of energy systems and enable next-generation electric vehicles with significant cost savings, efficiency gains, and longer battery life. Together, the energy storage and electric mobility markets are estimated to be worth $1.2T annually by 2030.

Compelling Solution for Electric Mobility

TAE's proven power management technology provides a game-changing solution for the electric mobility market, and the new business is already in advanced discussions with leading global automotive manufacturers and fuel retailers.

TAE Power Management now makes it possible to fulfill the true potential and broad adoption of electric vehicles by revolutionizing the infrastructure around electric mobility. It offers an end-to-end powertrain that delivers maximum efficiency and range, greater safety and reliability, more design flexibility, and substantially faster charging – all at a lower cost.

Already well-staffed with experienced engineers, product specialists, and a business development team, the fully owned division of TAE Technologies expects to grow quickly and generate revenues as early as 2022 through licensing and partnerships.

Automotive and Aerospace Business Veteran

Roberts will lead the global rollout of TAE Power Management technology, leveraging strong strategic vision and experience from a 40-year career in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

Roberts brings deep relationships with global OEMs and a comprehensive understanding of the global automotive market. He has a proven track record of bringing technology into market applications, strong experience in international operations, and close working relationships with both the government and automotive industry leaders in the United Kingdom.

"I'm very excited by TAE's Power Management technology, which is truly groundbreaking. It will completely transform the EV mobility market, while significantly reducing operating costs," says Roberts. "Not only has it enabled tremendous strides in accelerating commercial fusion, the immediate applications for such technology also stand to advance everything from utility transmission to EV efficiency. It's the most exciting project I have ever had the privilege of taking to market."

"As global power demand rises, we will need more efficient and sustainable solutions to address climate change and transition to an ever more electrified world. TAE believes fusion is central to achieving this outcome," says Binderbauer. "Now, the technology that has been powering TAE's innovative fusion platform since 2017 is being commercialized into a complete clean energy ecosystem. With David's strategic experience and deep knowledge of these application areas, especially in the mobility sector, we'll be able to quickly scale and bring our breakthroughs to market. TAE Power Management will improve storage, optimize access to renewable energy sources, extend the range and performance of electric vehicles, and help build a more efficient grid for years to come."

TAE Power Management Technology: A Universal Platform

TAE Power Management utilizes TAE's technologies that were originally developed for its pioneering fusion power architecture, and the requirement to intermittently store vast amounts of energy and release it in precise, high-power increments for its fusion test facilities.

With no viable power management solution available in-market to bridge the gap for fusion needs, TAE developed a proprietary, intelligent modular technology that manages power flows ranging from 10+ kilowatts, the equivalent consumption of a single-family home, to gigawatt levels, as produced by large power stations. The software manages power without regard to battery chemistry or dimension.

This elegant universal platform solution employs scalable Power Modules that combine controllers, converters, and battery components networked together to deliver precise power output, while monitoring and actively controlling each module's charge and temperature. A small number of these integrated power "building blocks" eliminates the need to source from thousands of system-specific electronic components. The resulting technology yields massive gains in performance, efficiency, and longevity for large-scale savings.

TAE Power Management technology has now unlocked applications in residential and commercial energy storage, industrial and data centers, peak shaving, load shifting, power factor correction, microgrids, electric mobility, EV charging stations, and has plans to expand into aerospace, mass transit, shipping, fleet operations, and multiple other sectors.

For more information on TAE Technologies, please visit tae.com or contact us at [email protected].

About TAE Technologies

TAE Technologies (pronounced T-A-E) was founded in 1998 to develop commercial fusion power with the cleanest environmental profile, and represents the fastest, most practical, and economically competitive solution to bring abundant energy to the grid. With over 900 issued patents, more than $880 million in private capital, six generations of National Laboratory-scale devices, and an experienced team of over 250 employees, TAE is now on the cusp of delivering this transformational energy source capable of sustaining the planet for centuries. The company's revolutionary technologies have produced a robust portfolio of commercial innovations in other large adjacent markets such as power management, energy storage, transmission, electric mobility, life sciences, and more. TAE is based in California, and maintains international offices in the UK and Switzerland. Multidisciplinary and mission-driven by nature, TAE is leveraging proprietary science and engineering to create a bright future for us all.

SOURCE TAE Technologies