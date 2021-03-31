Tafi and Champion® Athleticwear Expand Partnership to Showcase Champion's 2021 Spring Line

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tafi, a leading creator of custom 3D content for avatar and emoji systems, and Champion® Athleticwear today announced the availability of Champion's 2021 Spring Collection for Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") and Samsung Galaxy's AR Emoji.

Champion® Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, in partnership with Tafi brings Champion's 2021 Spring Collection to life through NFTs and on Samsung's AR Emoji. Through this partnership the companies are leading the new wave of digital fashion and personalization.

The launch of Champion's NFT Spring Collection auction will include iconic and exclusive Champion® artwork as well as limited-edition avatars inspired by Champion Athleticwear. The companies are leveraging NFTs as an innovative way to share Champion's 2021 Spring Collection.

The new digital content available on Samsung's AR Emoji from Champion's 2021 Spring Collection includes branded slides, sweatshirts, tees, joggers and more. The collection is available now in the Samsung Galaxy store.

"This is an incredibly exciting, transformative time in the digital world. We are just starting to scratch the surface on the benefits that NFTs unlock for the customer," said Tyler Lewison, General Manager at Champion Athleticwear. "This NFT drop is an extension of our partnership with Tafi, which started last year in an effort to better reach our customers and make Champion accessible to them in a whole new way."

"At Tafi, our mission is to democratize access to personalized avatars and digital content," said Preston Woo, Chief Strategy Officer of Tafi. "With this partnership, we're not only making Champion's 2021 Spring Collection available to Samsung AR emoji users, but we're enabling the customer to digitally own unique pieces of Champion's iconic collection through NFTs. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Champion given their leadership in innovation and quality."

To check out the Tafi x Champion's NFT Spring Collection, please go to http://www.maketafi.com/NFT-champion.

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi's mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone and everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Tafi's best-in-class avatar solutions are portable across platforms including mobile, gaming, XR, social media, messaging, and video communications. Tafi's investors include Benchmark Capital, Columbia Capital, and Ponte Partners. Learn more at www.MakeTafi.com.

About Champion®

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI).

