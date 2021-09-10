Tafi and Highstreet Announce Partnership for Cutting-Edge Character Creation in Immersive Metaverse

VANCOUVER, BC and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tafi, the leading provider of 3D avatar solutions, today announced a partnership with Highstreet, the world's first commerce-centric metaverse, to bring Tafi's avatars into Highstreet's virtual worlds.

This partnership represents Highstreet's latest effort to refine its virtual marketplace by offering high-quality avatars with deep customization options to users. Tafi's library of assets and character creation technology, in particular its Astra SDK, will give users a new way to express their unique identities and make the metaverse a more accessible and welcoming place.

Within this immersive virtual world, Tafi's Astra SDK will help developers deliver and monetize full-body 3D avatar creation experiences for games and apps, while streamlining the user experience. Highstreet's marketplace is the first of its kind, bringing together various phygital products — digital assets pegged to real-world products — and blockchain technology.

"Earlier this year, we leveraged Tafi's avatar solutions to demonstrate our virtual store and commerce metaverse to some of the world's top brands," said Travis Wu, CEO of Highstreet. "Given that overwhelmingly positive experience, we are thrilled to announce our deeper partnership to integrate Tafi's character creator engine into our flagship Highstreet World product, the first-of-its-kind commerce-based metaverse platform."

Highstreet has recently announced a successful funding round led by both traditional and crypto-focused venture capital firms, as well as crypto community builders and influencers. With the backing of household brands like HTC, Highstreet offers a brand-new retail and entertainment experience to users looking to buy limited-edition physical products via non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, bringing the crypto community into the metaverse.

"We are very excited to partner with a company as groundbreaking and innovative as Highstreet," said Preston Woo, CSO of Tafi. "We see this partnership as a great opportunity to showcase our SDK's abilities with the leader in the commerce-based metaverse. Moreover, we are grateful to find a partner that shares our goals in giving players a dynamic, engaging, and highly personalized avatar experience."

About Highstreet

Founded in 2015 by Travis Wu and Jenny Guo, Highstreet is a commerce-centric metaverse accessible on browsers as well as in native PCVR. With a team of veterans from VR, DeFi, fine art, and hype markets, the mission of Highstreet is to bridge the gap between reality and the digital world, and to redefine the way financial products are consumed and sold on the market. Players are able to form parties to explore a vast new world on the Highstreet interface, own and expand their virtual reality estates, and buy tokenized products from their favorite brands.

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi's mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone and everyone who wants to level up their digital personality. Tafi empowers creators by offering a powerful and dynamic SDK that includes everything a developer would need to get custom characters and avatars running in their own project. The system is portable across platforms including mobile, gaming, XR, social media, messaging, and video communications. Tafi's investors include Benchmark Capital, Columbia Capital, and Ponte Partners. Learn more at https://maketafi.com/.

About Tafi's SDK

Tafi's Astra SDK is a powerful character creator solution that helps creators streamline avatar creation, in-app purchases, and character customization. The Astra SDK empowers developers to deliver and monetize full-body 3D avatar creation experiences for games and apps across mobile, desktop, and VR/AR. Tafi's cutting-edge technology saves development time and is easy to implement on an affordable budget.

Tafi's Astra SDK uniquely makes it possible for avatars and characters to be implemented into different platforms such as gaming, virtual reality, video conferencing, live streaming, social media, mobility, and companion apps – allowing characters and content to seamlessly travel to other platforms. Learn more at https://maketafi.com/Astra-SDK.

