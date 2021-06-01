Tafi Brand Daz 3D Expands Asset & Tutorial Catalog in Partnership with FlippedNormals

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a brand of Tafi Co and a leader in 3D digital art, announced a partnership with CG marketplace FlippedNormals, which will expand both parties' impressive catalog of 3D assets and tutorials available to customers over the course of 2021.

"At Daz 3D it has always been our goal to make quality 3D content more easily accessible to everyone. We are thrilled to be able to expand our marketplace with assets and learning tutorials curated by FlippedNormals from their talented community," Ty Duperron said from Daz. "This is an excellent opportunity for our creators to sharpen their skills and expand their audiences as they leverage these amazing educational tutorials and materials."

FlippedNormals is a highly curated CG marketplace supporting customers and creators by providing high-quality assets and detailed tutorials and online training. While Daz 3D and FlippedNormals operate within the same space, both company's work with a very different customer base, making the partnership mutually beneficial for both parties and the 3D art community and industry.

"One of our key goals is to enable customers and creators to work together. This partnership will expand our customers' ability to find world-class products and training," said Henning Sanden, from FlippedNormals. "For our creators, their 3D models will be seen by an even larger number of artists in the industry, enabling them to reach a whole new audience. We're excited to grow and partner with Daz 3D."

Daz's diverse library of 3D content makes it the preferred content marketplace for 3D artists, including hobbyists, concept artists, independent filmmakers, and video game developers, to easily create and transfer a 3D figure for their render, concept art, film, or video game. With Daz Studio, which is free to use, hobbyists and professionals alike can skip the sculpting, rigging, and workload-intense aspects of 3D design, easily creating characters and scenes with morphable, modular assets.

To learn more, download Daz Studio for free, and explore a diverse library of thousands of professional-quality 3D assets, visit: https://www.daz3d.com/shop/

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D, a part of Tafi Co, is a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can go anywhere, so 3D artists and designers can create their own high-resolution 3D stills and animations while building professional quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D's digital marketplace offers hobbyists and professionals tens of thousands of 3D products with over five million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications. Daz 3D has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying nearly $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually. With over 3 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital identity and expression.

