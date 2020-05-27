Taft University 20th Annual Roger J. Duthoy Scholarship Program: Winners Announced

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year at this time, William Howard Taft University offers the Dr. Roger J. Duthoy Scholarship Program to ensure passionate educators have opportunities to earn graduate degrees.

This year, Taft University received an overwhelming number of excellent, well-qualified applicants for the scholarship program. Our process for selecting winners involved consideration of prior education, contributions to public service, and demonstrated passion for the field of education.

William Howard Taft University

We are excited to announce the winners of this year's scholarships:

Mary Cox won a full scholarship covering 100% of her tuition.

Kristina Smith won a scholarship for 75% of her tuition.

Laura Onwuka, Sheila Brady, and Yuvraj Verma won scholarships covering 50% of their tuition.

No scholarship? We're also offering tuition grants for our education degree programs! Our EdD Leadership Grant offers 25% off standard tuition, bringing your tuition payments to just $315/month. If you're looking for a Master of Education instead, we also have our MEd Innovation Grant, which brings tuition down 25% to $206/unit.

Taft University offers three Doctor of Education (EdD) and Education Specialist (EdS) concentrations: Leadership & Management, Educational Technology & Leadership, and Charter School Administration. All of Taft's programs are offered 100% online in a flexible independent study format that allows students to complete work at their own pace from anywhere in the world. Our faculty members offer one-on-one attention and have extensive experience as teachers, principals, and superintendents in the field of education.

Additional information about Taft University, our degree programs, or application procedures and requirements can be found on our website at www.Taft.edu or by contacting Ni and Megan in Admissions at 877-894-TAFT (8238) or [email protected].

About William Howard Taft University:

For over four decades William Howard Taft University (www.taft.edu) has offered distance learning graduate degree programs in business, education, and taxation to students throughout the world. Taft University is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The DEAC is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency.

Contact:

Ni & Megan

303-867-1155

[email protected]

SOURCE William Howard Taft University

Related Links

http://www.taft.edu

