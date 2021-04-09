Taft University Announces 21st Annual Duthoy Scholarship Program

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Howard Taft University emphasizes high quality education that is affordable and structured for working professionals through regular tuition grants and flexible independent study.

Every year, Taft University receives numerous applications from passionate educators and educational administrators for our Duthoy Scholarships. This year, we are excited to announce the 21st Annual Duthoy Scholarship Program, including four different scholarships towards any of our Doctor of Education (EdD) degree programs.

One winner will receive a full ride scholarship for any of our EdD programs, one winner will receive 75% off tuition, and two winners will receive 50% off tuition.

Taft University offers three Doctor of Education concentrations: Leadership & Management, Technology & Leadership, and Charter School Administration. All of Taft's programs are offered 100% online in a flexible independent study format that allows students to complete work at their own pace from anywhere in the world. Our faculty members offer one-on-one attention and have extensive experience in the field of education.

Act now! Applications are only being accepted for the scholarship program until April 30, 2021. For a full list of requirements and necessary documents for the scholarship's application process, please visit the post on our website or contact us directly. You can also find more information about Taft University, our degree programs, and application procedures on our website at www.Taft.edu.

Miss out on the scholarship opportunity? We're also offering a tuition grant for all of our EdD programs! This grant opportunity offers 25% off standard tuition and is available for any of our monthly start dates through August 1, 2021.

About William Howard Taft University:

For over four decades William Howard Taft University (www.taft.edu) has offered distance learning graduate degree programs in business, education, and taxation to students throughout the world. Taft University is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The DEAC is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency.

