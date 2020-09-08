TAG Video Systems Releases Zixi Integration for Multiviewing

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced that TAG Video Systems, the world leader in software based IP Multiviewing and Monitoring, has integrated Zixi to allow customers to aggregate all sources into one visual mosaic monitoring platform. The Zixi protocol and video solutions stack, including Zixi Feeders, Receivers and Broadcasters, are now supported internally in the TAG MCM-9000 eliminating the need for outboard processing or servers as previously required.

The MCM-9000 provides a complete monitoring solution for all the transmission layers starting from the TS packet header all the way down to the encoded video content and quality. It creates a visual mosaic from the monitored streams with rich data overlay, supplying the NOC operator with a strong tool for error detection and alerting. The created mosaic is an HD or UHD video stream, encoded and transmitted enabling remote monitoring, mobile device access and a very flexible installation topology. The MCM-9000 monitors complete ETSI TR 101 290 compliance with a rich variety of properties including video freeze, black video, audio silence, audio levels, color space, resolution change, service bitrate and PMT structure. TAG now supports Zixi on both input and output transport streams. Input stream support allows Zixi feeds to be received, monitored and displayed directly by the TAG system, and output stream support allows TAG mosaic outputs to also include Zixi processing when feeding operator displays that are distant from the TAG system. Existing MCM-9000 systems can be upgraded to support Zixi.

With the industry leading Zixi protocol, the SDVP is the only solution that can provide five and six nines availability utilizing patented sequenced hitless and bonded hitless failover over mixed IP networks such as internet, fiber, satellite and cellular. The powerful ZEN Master control plane enables users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated devices and platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi. With this powerful integration into TAG's MCM-9000, NOC operators can now quickly gain workflow flexibility and agility, monitoring all broadcaster formats, from uncompressed to highly compressed HLS. Mosaic display outputs can now be protected with Zixi, maintaining image and sound integrity and fidelity even in work from home situations. Operators can now be confident that any impairments they see in the mosaic images are present in the monitored signals.

"With Zixi's excellent reputation for delivering live, broadcast-quality video our customers have been insisting that we integrate the SDVP," said Tomer Schechter, CTO and Co-Founder TAG Video Systems. "The MCM-9000 and Zixi joint offering allows customers to cost-effectively leverage two best in class solutions while reducing their hardware footprint."

"The SDVP delivers mezzanine-quality broadcast live video which is fundamental to TAG Video Systems' customer requirements," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "The MCM-9000 integration to provide superior multiview monitoring solutions is another example of the depth of partners in the Zixi Enabled Network that enable our customers in every part of the live video workflow from ingest to playout."

Zixi and TAG will present details and a demonstration of the integrated solution during "Zixi Delivers", a virtual showcase to be held during the traditional IBC timeframe. Please click here to register for the Monitoring and Delivery Over IP with TAG Video Systems webinar.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 200 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About TAG Video Systems

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 50,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. TAG's Zer0 Friction philosophy allows Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability, flexibility and asset utilization available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, MSS, MPEG-DASH, HLS and CMAF. TAG's solutions run on standard Commercial Off-The-Shelf hardware (COTS) and cloud, providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays.

For more information: www.tagvs.com

