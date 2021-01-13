TagniFi Releases Private Equity Investor Database

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TagniFi, a modern financial data platform for emerging firms, today announced the release of TagniFi Investors, a comprehensive dataset of more than 3,400 private equity firms and family offices. The new dataset represents the 11th available on the TagniFi Platform which complements its existing datasets on public companies, M&A transactions, interest rates, economic data, and more.

TagniFi Investors encompasses all aspects of private equity, including firms focused on providing buyout, growth, venture, recapitalization, mezzanine, and debt capital. Key details about each firm are covered in the new database, including investment criteria, industry focus, geographic focus, preferred deal sizes, and more. In addition, the database contains searchable details for every current and past portfolio company, team bios, and advisor relationships.

"TagniFi Investors is a game changer for emerging firms that have been looking for an alternative to spending $50K annually on a financial data platform," said Chad Sandstedt, CEO of TagniFi. "For years we've been hearing from middle-market M&A advisors, boutique private equity firms, and corporate development teams that they want an affordable alternative to Capital IQ or PitchBook. We now have an ideal solution which gives you the ability to search private equity firms, portfolio companies, team bios, and advisors."

The new dataset is updated daily using TagniFi's tagging technology that monitors and collects data from private equity web sites and news sources mentioning new portfolio companies, deal announcements, team updates, and investor news.

TagniFi Investors can be accessed from the TagniFi Console at tagnifi.com/investors or via the TagniFi Excel Add-In available for download at https://about.tagnifi.com/excel. In addition, the dataset is available for licensing via the TagniFi API for integration with external web sites and CRM systems. Request a demo of the TagniFi Platform at https://about.tagnifi.com/demo/.

TagniFi is a modern financial data platform for emerging firms. TagniFi's advanced financial data technology delivers more accurate, timely and cost-effective data solutions to clients in the advisory, investment, and corporate markets. Learn more at tagnifi.com.

