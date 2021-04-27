TAGNOS Announces Sheila Minton as New Chief Executive Officer and the Launch of the TAGNOS Re-imagined Campaign

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAGNOS, an emerging Southern California Medical Technology software company, that empowers hospitals to orchestrate healthcare with increased situational intelligence, workflow optimizations, and improved asset utilization, is excited to announce the appointment of Sheila Minton as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Minton, who succeeds Founder Neeraj Bhavani, previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for TAGNOS and brings more than 15 years of successful healthcare consulting, project management and leadership experience.

"TAGNOS is entering into an exciting stage of company development," said Minton. "I am honored to assume the new role as CEO and look forward to bringing success in 2021. Our new approach of empowering healthcare providers with the tools to illuminate, automate, and orchestrate healthcare processes is guiding TAGNOS towards a more prosperous future."

To support her 'TAGNOS Re-Imagined' mission and vision, Minton has expanded the current team by hiring experienced leadership professionals to manage the sales and marketing, account management, clinical solutions, and product management departments. With a revamped team and a hyper-focused vision, Sheila is illuminating the value TAGNOS produces in orchestrating healthcare results for our partners, clinicians and hospital systems.

Highlighting the new team hires is Chief Commercial Officer, Adam Tolk, who brings extensive experience leading sales and marketing teams for healthcare and Fortune 100 companies as well as serving as a former CEO of a technology (SaaS) startup and a decorated Naval Officer. In leading TAGNOS' sales and marketing teams, Adam's first priority was the hiring of Jack Barry, a former OR Infrastructure and Design Sales Representative at Stryker, a TAGNOS partner. Possessing vast experience and clinical workflow knowledge, IT integration, and account management, Jack provides fresh and valuable perspectives in his new Account Executive role. Adam also revamped the Marketing team, starting with the hiring of new and talented web developers, digital marketing specialists, and creative designers. Additionally, Adam is highlighting the company's improved clinical workflow and value propositions in the Operating Room, Emergency Department and Asset Management systems.

In addition to the new sales and marketing team, TAGNOS also welcomes Erik Davidson, VP of Product Management. Erik brings a breadth of experience and expertise to the company as a former founder, employee, advisor, and new venture investor. At TAGNOS, Erik will lead product management and is leading the reorganization and structure of our product offerings. His focus is on how to best empower clinical care providers to achieve ideal patient satisfaction and care metrics.





"Coming from a company with a focus on real-time location, it's easy to see the massive potential of TAGNOS' comprehensive healthcare solutions," said Davidson. "I look forward to collaborating with the highly talented and professional individuals on this team to bring innovative products to the healthcare market."





Additionally, Sheila finalized her initial hires by adding Khrystal Landrum, RN, as a Clinical Solutions Manager. Khrystal is a former bedside ED, ICU, and Interventional Radiology nurse and will provide the necessary clinical lens to maximize adoptability and the development of user-friendly solutions.

With the new team firmly in place, TAGNOS' is proud to announce the launch of their, 'TAGNOS Re-Imagined' campaign, featuring an updated website, optimized social media channels, new marketing collateral, restructured product offerings, and future roadmap plans to better communicate and serve our customers' evolving needs. Over the coming months, the TAGNOS executive team has prioritized our industry leading partnerships with Zebra, Honeywell and Stryker to bring our new OR, ED, and Asset Orchestration Solutions to market.

"I believe in TAGNOS' vision and values. I am excited to join the company at such a pivotal time." said Tolk, TAGNOS' new CCO. "Operational efficiencies and improved healthcare workflow were highlighted during Covid. TAGNOS is perfectly positioned to illuminate hospital EHR data, automate manual processes, and orchestrate healthcare. We will leverage our team and valued partners to accelerate market adoption and best assist healthcare workflows. I couldn't be more honored to join this team and dedicate my energy to the company's future success."

About TAGNOS

TAGNOS is a Southern California-based healthcare technology company. Our mission is to illuminate, automate, and orchestrate healthcare results within operating rooms, emergency departments, and asset management systems. Our platform assists clinical care teams, patients, and their families by orchestrating very important, but dispersed and tedious aspects of the care delivery process. The byproducts of this real-time intelligence and automation are systemwide efficiency improvements that lower operational costs, increase revenue, and empower clinicians to focus on patient care.

