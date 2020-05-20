TAGNOS Receives Investment from Leading Technology Companies to Drive Healthcare Initiatives

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAGNOS, a developer of workflow orchestration software for hospital operations, today announced investments from leading technology companies to expand and optimize its analytics platform. This latest investment round includes support from Benhamou Global Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, and Zebra Ventures.

"We are grateful for the investment, support and partnership from each of these companies and for their belief in the success of our technology solutions," said Neeraj Bhavani, founder of TAGNOS. "With the current COVID-19 situation, we believe our solutions will be needed more than ever and we are focused on continuing to develop solutions that enable healthcare organizations and their staff to manage the demands on hospitals."

The healthcare industry is expected to increasingly adopt new technologies to not only prepare for future pandemics but also to improve day-to-day outcomes and efficiencies. TAGNOS' Enterprise 4.0 solutions provide real-time insights and communication by tracking patients, staff, assets and their interactions. With deep integrations into the electronic health record (EHR) systems, hospital IT systems and communication platforms, TAGNOS brings all parties together with real-time intelligence and prescriptive actions based on data and learnings. Working in the background, TAGNOS' automation software maximizes the impact of existing investments healthcare organizations have made.

"We look to support hospitals as they grapple with new infection control and surges in capacity issues," said Sheila Minton, president and chief operating officer of TAGNOS. "Our tracking and workflow automation solutions can help our customers mitigate the current crisis and prepare hospitals for the future."

Through AI and integration with hardware platforms such as real-time location systems (RTLS), operating room providers using TAGNOS' technology have been able to reduce time-to-treatments and increase operating room utilization.1 Specific to emergency departments (EDs), providers using TAGNOS' technology have been able to significantly reduce room-to-discharge times and improve revenue by decreasing the number of patients who leave EDs without being seen.2

"These investments will help TAGNOS propel its solutions into the market so that hospitals and health systems everywhere can benefit from our unique and specialized solutions," said Bhavani. "It will also help us as we develop the next generation of cutting-edge technologies that use AI and RTLS in enterprise-wide asset tracking, care team coordination and workflow improvements."

About TAGNOS: TAGNOS is the workflow orchestration solution healthcare teams use to coordinate and communicate around the functional aspects of care delivery. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to support OR and ED patient flow as well as asset and supply management. TAGNOS is the only company with an AI application that uses machine learning combined with real-time data capturing capabilities to provide a system that continually updates and adjusts its operational intelligence to provide sustained improvement. The TAGNOS system is configurable with custom notification and escalation workflows and flexible communication options including iOS or Android app, SMS or integration with existing mobile platforms. By transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, TAGNOS helps hospitals and health systems Orchestrate Excellence. For more information visit www.tagnos.com

Media Contact:

Christopher Currington

Amendola Communications

314.799.1987

[email protected]

SOURCE TAGNOS

Related Links

https://www.tagnos.com

