Taher Kameli, Chicago Corporate Lawyer, is Assisting Troubled Businesses in Their Recovery Following COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ( THE LAW OFFICES OF KAMELI & ASSOCIATES ) - Principal attorney Taher Kameli is helping guide immigrant investors to preserve troubled businesses in the Chicagoland area. The law firm is offering business owners opportunities to learn more about the program and its qualifications.

Businesses in the Chicagoland area were hit hard during the pandemic, and many are still struggling to keep their doors open. Foreign investors can help rebuild the economy by investing in these struggling businesses. This would create additional employment opportunities and help save jobs that would have otherwise been lost if the businesses were forced to close.

According to the USCIS , in order for the business to qualify as a "troubled", the following must apply:

Your business must have been in existence for at least 2 years. During the previous 12-month or 24-month period, your business must have incurred a net loss of at least 20% or more, based upon GAAP accounting. You have either 10 full-time employees, or your company can sustain a total of 10 full-time employees with the injection of additional investment capital.

"Chicago is our home, and we help local businesses by keeping them informed on the current state of the law, which in turn helps protect their business during these uncertain times," said Principal Attorney Taher Kameli. "Hundreds of small business owners, who already operate on very narrow margins, are still struggling with legal and financial questions about their businesses and we want to help."

