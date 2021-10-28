TAICCA Brings Taiwanese Cinema to the American Film Market

"There is a rise in popularity in Asian TV series globally, showing that stories based on local culture have a unique edge in the international market," states TAICCA CEO, Izero LEE. "For the highly competitive North American market, TAICCA not only showcases the best of Taiwanese cinema at the AFM, but also assists the Los Angeles chapter of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office for the 3rd Taiwan Biennial Film Festival, hoping to recommend more Taiwanese works to the American audience."

The lineup for this year's AFM at the Taiwan Pavilion includes American Girl which was shortlisted by the 2021 Tokyo International Film Festival for Asian Future section. The list also includes films selected at Busan International Film Festival for A Window on Asian Cinema section: MONEYBOYS, Increasing Echo, and Days Before the Millennium. As well as Taste of Wild Tomato, Crossing's End, RAIN in 2020 and Good Day for the Wide Angle section. The only Taiwanese film to be selected to BIFF's Asian Project Market and the winner of NUTRILITE Award, Lives of Crime, will also meet its potential funders at AFM.

Throughout the event, TAICCA will also introduce resources available for filming in Taiwan and various co-funding programs, such as Taiwan's International Co-funding Program (TICP). which aims to increase the international market presence for Taiwanese original creative content, such as feature films, documentaries, TV series, and animation.

To further showcase Taiwan's content industry to the world, TAICCA has organized the second edition of the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF), an annual international market and exhibition from November 10th to 14th that celebrates Taiwanese content driven by technology and creativity. For more information, please visit https://tccf.taicca.tw/en/.

The American Film Market Official Site：https://americanfilmmarket.com/

TAICCA ' s 2021 AFM Online Catalogue：https://taiwancinema.taicca.tw/2021-american-film-market-afm/

s 2021 AFM Online Catalogue：https://taiwancinema.taicca.tw/2021-american-film-market-afm/ Showreel：https://youtu.be/K328Ldxq8MY

About TAICCA ( https://en.taicca.tw/ )

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), established in June 2019 and supervised by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary organization working to promote the development of Taiwan's content industries including film and TV, publishing, pop music, ACG, and more.

SOURCE Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA)

Related Links

https://en.taicca.tw/

