TaiGen Partners with GPCR to develop Burixafor & Taigexyn(R)

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiGen Biotechnology Company, Limited ("TaiGen") announced today that they have signed an exclusive agreement with GPCR Therapeutics, Inc. ("GPCR"), a leading Korean biotechnology company, for the continued development of Burixafor worldwide and the commercialization of Taigexyn® (nemonoxacin) in South Korea.

Burixafor is a highly potent CXCR4 inhibitor currently under clinical development. It can be used as a stem cell mobilizer for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and a chemosensitizer in hematological and solid tumors. It can also be used for stem cell collection in healthy individuals for personalized regenerative medicine. Taigexyn® is a novel safe and effective antibiotic for the treatment of bacterial infections including those caused by drug-resistant bacteria.

Under the terms of the agreement, GPCR Therapeutics will be wholly responsible for the development, registration, and commercialization of Taigexyn® in S. Korea and Burixafor worldwide. Apart from upfront fees, TaiGen will receive shares of GPCR Therapeutics as well as future milestone and royalty payments.

GPCR Therapeutics is a world leader in the field of GPCR heteromer science and has proprietary expertise and technology applicable to the development of this class of anti-cancer targets. CXCR4 antagonism is a well-accepted avenue towards cancer therapy and GPCR Therapeutics is well experienced and possesses the necessary know-how to develop Burixafor in the oncology field.

Dongseung Seen, CEO of GPCR Therapeutics, said, "This collaboration with TaiGen, which is a leading biotech company engaged in innovative molecular-based platforms with strong R&D capabilities, will lead to a long-term strategic and productive partnership. Further, it is our goal that our work together will position us to be a pre-eminent developer of anti-CXCR4 oncology drugs."

Kuo-Lung Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Licensor, said, "This agreement and collaboration with GPCR is a tremendous progress in the continued development of Burixafor. Through the collaboration with GPCR Therapeutics, a novel and effective treatment for cancer patients possessing CXCR4 heteromers is on the horizon while a highly effective antibiotic will enter the S. Korea market to address their unmet medical needs in the near future."

About Burixafor

A stem cell mobilizer, Burixafor, is TaiGen's first fully in-house developed product, a First-in-Class drug with an IND under US FDA. With a variety of potential applications in a number of disease indications, if proven effective in clinical trials, Burixafor will be able to address several unmet medical needs. The molecule is a potent and selective chemokine receptor antagonist which can rapidly mobilize stem cells and progenitor cells from the bone marrow into peripheral circulation. Burixafor also has potential application in chemosensitization treatment of leukemia patients, delaying relapse after chemotherapy.

About Taigexyn®

Taigexyn® is a novel non-fluorinated quinolone available in both oral and intravenous formulations. The oral formulation of Taigexyn® have received market approval in Taiwan and mainland China shown activity against drug-resistant bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and quinolone-resistant MRSA as well as quinolone-resistant Streptococcus pneumonia. TaiGen partnered with Zhejiang Medicaine Co., Holding Distribution, R-Pharm of Russia, Productos Científicos S.A. de C.V., Luminarie Canada Inc. and GPCR Therapeutics, Inc. in 36 countries worldwide. In addition to the oral formulation, TaiGen granted NDA approval for intravenous formulation in Taiwan and is going to obtain the market approval in mainland China.

About GPCR Therapeutics, Inc.

Based in Seoul, S. Korea, GPCR Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing drugs based on the novel science of GPCR (G Protein-Coupled Receptor) heteromers. GPCR Therapeutics is specifically focused on the development of cancer therapeutics with a precision oncology approach.

About TaiGen Biotechnology

TaiGen Biotechnology is a leading research-based and market-driven biotechnology company in Taiwan with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Beijing, China. In addition to Taigexyn® and Burixafor, TaiGen has two other in-house discovered NCEs: TG-1000, a novel pan-influenza antiviral effective against influenza-A, influenza-B, avian flu H7N7, and Tamiflu-resistant viruses, and Furaprevir, a HCV protease inhibitor for treatment of chronic hepatitis infection. TG-1000 is currently in Phase 1 clinical study in China and is granted IND approval by FDA in the U.S., and Furaprevir is currently in Phase 3 clinical development.

SOURCE TaiGen