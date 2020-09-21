Tailgate Social, A Neighborhood Sports Bar For Las Vegans, Set To Change The Game At Palace Station This November

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Game on! Tailgate Social, Las Vegas' most fun and sports-obsessed bar, is coming to Palace Station this November.

A sports fan's dream brought to you by Clique Hospitality, Tailgate Social's more than 30 high-definition TVs and enveloping sound system gives guests an unparalleled viewing experience and makes them feel like they're at the game with the best seat in the house.

There is no better place to Knight Up, show off your Silver-and-Black pride or run with the Rebels.

An all-day, neighborhood sports bar at its core, Tailgate Social features an approachable menu of mouth-watering meals and scrumptious bites, including prime steak tip skewers, a variety of authentic tacos, fresh, out-of-the-oven pizzas or made-to-order guacamole — all for off-Strip prices. A menu of so many more offerings for all tastes will be playfully served from a bus façade.

Along with signature cocktails, Tailgate Social's beer list is an embarrassment of riches, as it includes hard-to-find brews and domestic favorites.

A casual and interactive space, Tailgate Social is just that: Social! Guests are encouraged to relax with friends in oversized booths, play billiards or enjoy the environment, all while taking in an MVP-worthy happy hour or food and drink specials tailored to the game days.

"Tailgating is a rite of passage, and we tapped into that culture," said Clique Hospitality Founder Andy Masi. "At Tailgate Social you'll feel like you're at the game, but with better food options, a more comfortable environment and shorter restroom lines."

"Palace Station has been a locals' favorite for over forty years and now with the addition of Tailgate Social our guests will have a great new place to watch their favorite local sports teams!" said David Horn, Vice President and General Manager of Palace Station. "Tailgate Social will be a great enhancement to our food and beverage line up that will feature the best game day food and drink specials along with an atmosphere and room that makes you feel like you are tailgating at your favorite sports event."

They say that it's not nice to play games, but we beg to differ.

