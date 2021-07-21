Tailwind Air Announces First Ever Route Between Boston Harbor and Manhattan

"By offering nonstop, weekday flights at peak hours to and from Manhattan and Boston Harbor, we present exclusive time savings over all other modes of transportation, at a reasonable price premium," CEO and Founder of Tailwind Air, Alan Ram, explains. "Our [Tailwind] service combines the accessibility of the train with the speed of a flight."

"Seaplanes and waterway access fuel our exclusive service--a game changer for travelers between these cities," added Peter Manice, Director of Scheduled Operations, "no one else is doing this." Bypassing the congestion of Boston Logan International as the first to fly directly into Boston Harbor, Tailwind Air is a pioneer in regional urban mobility, while using long-proven technology.

Tailwind Air erases the hassle and expense of commuting to an airport and lengthy check-in, security, and boarding processes. "By cutting travel times 40%-60%, Tailwind Air's premium service reduces aggravation and opens up half day business trips." Due to the eight-passenger capacity of the seaplanes, and small, efficient facilities, guests can arrive for check-in as little as ten minutes before departure.

While Tailwind Air's seaplane fleet is young, less than five-years on average, seaplane travel certainly is not. The Manhattan Skyport opened in 1936, hosting popular seaplane travel for decades. For nearly 100 years, seaplane operations have been part of the core transportation landscape of maritime cities such as Seattle, Miami, and Vancouver. "By reconnecting Boston and New York City via seaplane, we more closely unite two urban cores."

Boston Harbor-Manhattan flights, and a complete schedule for all flights operated by Tailwind Air, can be found at flytailwind.com. Tickets can be purchased on the website, by phone, and through local and online travel agencies via a codeshare partnership with Southern Airways.

"As North America's largest passenger operator of Cessna Caravans, Southern Airways has been pleased to partner for the past two years with one of the leading Caravan seaplane operators, Tailwind Air," said Stan Little, Chairman and CEO of Southern Airways. "Connecting Boston and New York Harbors by air is indeed a game changer, and we are proud to be the exclusive airline codeshare partner on this venture."

For travel agents interested in partnerships, Tailwind Air offers generous commission rates. Tailwind Air also offers discounted prepaid commuter books of 10, 20, and 50 tickets for passengers, which can be shared with colleagues, friends, and family that save 35% or more off last-minute fares. Corporate rates are also available. To learn more contact: [email protected].

Tailwind Air's fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians is piloted by experienced and highly qualified captains. Tailwind Air currently flies to and from Manhattan, Montauk, Easthampton, and Shelter Island on a regular schedule. Last week, Tailwind announced weekday commuter flights to Bridgeport, CT.

The daily weekday route from Boston Harbor ( BNH) to Manhattan (NYS) running through November includes: Depart: 07:00am Arrives: 08:25am (eff Aug 21, 2021)

10:05am

11:30am

2:10pm

3:35pm (eff Aug 21, 2021)

5:20pm

6:45pm







Daily Manhattan (NYS) to Boston Harbor (BNH) Depart: 08:00am Arrive: 09:25am

09:30am

10:55am (Eff Aug 21, 2021)

2:30pm

3:55pm

4:45pm

6:05pm (Eff. Aug 21, 2021)

One-way fares start at $395 from Manhattan to Boston Harbor and are available for booking at https://www.flytailwind.com. Passengers can save an additional 10% with promo code NYSBNH by booking directly on flytailwind.com from now until August 30th, 2021. Service starts August 3rd, 2021. Tailwind Air does not charge change fees. Prices include all taxes, carrier charges, and government fees. Fare rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Tailwind Air is dog friendly, although important restrictions apply. A standard sized rolling bag up to twenty pounds is allowed included. Optional excess baggage fees and additional restrictions may apply. To book your next flight or for more details on optional services and baggage fees, please visit our website.

Tailwind Air plans to add additional route offerings in 2022, as well as to advance electric seaplane technology and explore innovations in urban air mobility.

"This new route is breaking barriers," says Ram. "We are grateful for the tremendous local support in Boston we have received and aim to be good neighbors and an important addition to Boston's economic boom. We eliminate the time needed to travel to airport terminals, long security lines, check-in, board, and await the flight's turn on the runway. We are honored to be welcomed into the Boston community as well as see continued support from Manhattan." Ram and Manice share a vision for fast travel choices using the most versatile aircraft. "We hope to strengthen our presence in the communities we serve through community and business leaders, citizens, aviation enthusiasts, and welcome new partnerships."

Safety and Cleanliness

In accordance with the recommended safety-precautions to protect against COVID-19, Tailwind Air requires masks for all staff and passengers while flying. Further precautions include deep cleaning lounges and aircrafts, reducing the number of interactions common in larger airports and airplanes and operating with an eight-passenger flight capacity.

About Tailwind Air's Seaplanes

Tailwind Air is an experienced seaplane operator, flying a young fleet of modern, safe, and reliable Cessna Caravan amphibious seaplanes. With over 2,500 Caravans built, these aircraft operate with regional airlines throughout the United States and the world. Caravan Amphibians feature a highly reliable turboprop engine, and include all the navigation, communication, and safety features of traditional air and watercraft. All flights are capable of landing on water or land and are flown with two pilots. Tailwind Air provides a comfortable lounge to accommodate guests in Boston and Manhattan, as well as light snacks and beverages. Seating in the executive cabin includes thirty-five-inch (35") seat pitch (vs. 30-31" in standard economy airline seat) for ample legroom, as well as window and aisle access at every seat. Crisp air conditioning and unforgettable city skyline views are also included.

About Tailwind Air

Tailwind Air is a veteran-owned business, motivated by a passion for aviation and urban mobility. Founded in 2012, Tailwind Air is experienced in amphibious seaplane operations and committed to delivering time savings to customers by utilizing access to waterways and smaller airports closer to urban cores, like Manhattan and Boston Harbor. Tailwind employs a diverse and experienced team of over thirty employees. In addition to seaplanes, Tailwind Air operates, charters, and manages a fleet of over fifteen additional jet and turboprop aircraft based out of Westchester Airport, NY and Bridgeport, CT. Tailwind Air is a FAA and DOT licensed direct air carrier with certificate number XORA037U

About Southern Airways

Founded in 2013, Palm Beach, Florida-based Southern Airways has quickly grown to become one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States. Operating a fleet of Cessna Caravans and Grand Caravans, Southern Airways, along with its subsidiary, Mokulele Airlines, serves thirty-seven cities with more than 220 peak-day departures from hubs at Dallas/Ft. Worth, Honolulu, Kahului, Los Angeles, Memphis, Pittsburgh and Washington-Dulles, plus seasonal hubs at Palm Beach and Nantucket. For more information, go to www.iFlySouthern.com, or visit us on all major social media sites.

About Manhattan's New York Skyport (NYS)

New York Skyport is Manhattan's dedicated seaplane base. Located at 2430 FDR Drive Service Rd E, New York, NY 10010, at the eastern end of 23rd St. Tailwind Air operates all scheduled seaplane flights from here and has a dedicated climate-controlled lounge for all passengers.

About Boston Harbor Seaplane Base (BNH)

The Boston Harbor Seaplane Base is the newest transportation option for Bostonians. Tailwind Air aircraft arrive and depart in the Boston channel adjacent to Logan Airport. Seaplanes station on a nearby moored, floating dock and are transferred to the South Boston waterfront in about 7 minutes via a dedicated, and enclosed water taxi. For more information about Boston Tailwind's Boston seaplane operations, visit https://www.flytailwind.com/about-boston/.

SOURCE Tailwind Air