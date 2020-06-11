Tait Towers Manufacturing LLC Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

LITITZ, Pa., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tait Towers Manufacturing LLC ("TAIT"), a manufacturing company that specializes in designing, constructing and delivering live event solutions, announced that it has identified and addressed a data security incident.

On April 6, 2020, TAIT became aware of a data security incident in which an unauthorized party accessed a TAIT computer server and the email accounts of certain TAIT personnel. Upon learning of the incident, TAIT immediately took its servers and IT systems offline and a leading cybersecurity firm was engaged to assist with the investigation. Although the investigation is ongoing, the investigation has revealed that the unauthorized access began on February 16, 2020. TAIT has addressed the security issues resulting in this incident, taking steps such as resetting the login credentials for TAIT's servers and email system. Additionally, TAIT conducted a review of its cybersecurity defenses and protocols and has implemented additional safeguards, such as adding multi-factor authentication and deploying endpoint monitoring systems.

To date, TAIT has no reason to believe that any of the information maintained in the server and email accounts was misused. TAIT is in the process of informing those individuals potentially affected so they can monitor for any suspicious activity. TAIT's investigation into this matter is ongoing, but TAIT has determined that the server content and email accounts accessed by the unauthorized party may have contained some individuals' names, addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers or financial account numbers. Out of an abundance of caution, TAIT encourages its clients, employees and vendors to remain vigilant by reviewing their financial account statements for any unauthorized activity. As a precaution, TAIT is prepared to offer credit monitoring at no charge to those individuals potentially affected by this incident. For more information or to sign up for credit monitoring, please call our dedicated call center for this issue at 855-917-3540.

"TAIT takes data security very seriously and understands the importance of protecting the information it maintains," said Adam Davis, Chief Creative Officer at TAIT. "We are working to address this issue and regret any inconvenience this may cause to our valued employees, clients and vendors."

Additional information is available at www.taittowers.com/DataSecurityIncident or by contacting Kierston Powell via email at [email protected] or telephone at 717-606-4659.

