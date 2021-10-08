Taiwan 20 Startups proclaimed by MedTech Conference 2021

The MedTech press conference 2021 invited the Representative Bi-khim Hsiao in TECRO and had drawn attention to the pandemic and post-pandemic period, Taiwan has demonstrated how to democratically tackle the COVID-19 threatening and how to be a true global partner by donating medical masks and supplies to other countries in need. Taiwan's efforts and commitments have drawn international attention and the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. has become stronger than ever before in the past year.

She also shares that the US is leading the trends of advanced science and technology development and has a vivid startup ecosystem, while Taiwan has renowned semiconductor and ICT industries and long supported technology startups. "By working together, we can speed up the transition from scientific findings into practical technology applications and create a win-win situation and expect Taiwan startups to participate in Medtech and achieve future possible collaborations in the US. Especially APrevent Medical, FaceHeart and Genius Holdings with us today. Their disruptive innovations in vocal implant system, AI Video-based telemedicine solution and detection of respiratory function with ultrasound technology shall surprise us soon. In addition, there will be 20 teams from Taiwan participating in MedTech 2021 this year, which is the biggest Taiwan delegation ever. I wish all investors and corporates can take time visiting them and form a long-term collaboration with our startups."

Since its launch in June, 2018, TTA's mission is to support startups through integration of online and offline marketing strategy, TTA facilitates startups to move forward towards viable and more in-depth collaborations with multinationals and overseas investors. During the MedTech Conference 2021, TTA startups won the Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific, BD, Siemens healthineers, and Dassault System's business opportunities and wish U.S. industry medical equipment market and industrial ecosystem in smart medical will collaboration with TTA startups in the nearly future.

TTA Virtual

https://livetour.istaging.com/f61536ff-5b81-49fd-ba52-8564c2fb8ad7?index=1

