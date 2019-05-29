Taiwan delegation, including more than 30 excellent companies from Taiwan's biomedical sector, will present their capabilities for international collaborations at BIO

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIO International Convention (BIO) will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from June 3 to 6, 2019. Taiwan delegation will be led by Tsung-Tsong Wu, the Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan of Taiwan, to attend and exhibit at this biggest annual convention for the global biomedical sector. More than 30 companies and over 200 people from Taiwan's biomedical industry, academic and research institutes, as well as government agencies will also participate in a wide variety of events and lots of partnering meetings at BIO International Convention to discuss international business collaboration opportunities with the world.

In addition to promoting and showcasing the capabilities and development of Taiwan's biomedical sector as well as to strengthen the international networks of Taiwan with the world at BIO International Convention, the Development Center for Biotechnology, DCB, and Temple University will hold a "Global Biotech Entrepreneur Forum" on June 2, 2019. This event will feature more than 20 speakers, including experts from the rare disease drug development company, Amicus Therapeutics, the biologics giant, Regeneron, the leading seed stage capital provider, Ben Franklin Technology Partners, and the next-generation AI solution builder, Graphen. Participants of this forum will get more ideas on the potential areas of collaborations in emerging biomedical fields and meet up with Taiwan's excellent players from the biomedical sector who are great candidates for future partnerships.

For more information on Taiwan's events, including Taiwan Pavilion Opening Ceremony/Reception on June 4, 2019 at 4PM where you can meet with all Taiwanese delegates, at BIO International Convention, please refer to http://bravotaiwan.tw.

