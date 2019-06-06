Taiwan delegation present capabilities for international collaborations at BIO 2019

The world's largest annual event for the biomedical sector, BIO International Convention (BIO 2019), is being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from June 3rd to 6th this year. Taiwan Pavilions is one of the 3 major largest Pavilions at BIO 2019, where the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan hosted an opening ceremony on June 4, 2019. It provided an opportunity to meet up with delegates all at once and to explore Taiwan's technologies, products, regulations, and environment in the biomedical field as well as Taiwan's capabilities for international collaborations.

The leader of Taiwan delegation to BIO 2019, also the Minister without Portfolio from Taiwan's Executive Yuan, Tsung-Tsong Wu, and the Ambassador, Lily L. W. Hsu, from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York gave their remarks for the event. The President and CEO of the BIO, Jim Greenwood, also expressed his welcome greeting to the Taiwan delegation, and announced a partnership with the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization.

"For the first time we will be combining forces to present Bio Asia in Taiwan", Greenwood said. The two organizations will collaborate to organize Bio Asia – Taiwan International Conference and Exhibition in Taipei from July 24 to 28, 2019. Over 18 countries and 1,700 exhibitors will be attending BIO Asia – Taiwan, making it to be Asia's largest event for the biomedical sector.

"Taiwan has become the major biotech hub in Asia". Ambassador Hsu said.

Being listed as top 10 largest international delegations, more than 210 delegates from Taiwan attended BIO 2019. A wide variety of events in Philadelphia were organized to increase networking opportunities and promote international collaborations between Taiwan and the world's biomedical sector. The Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB) and Temple University organized a Taiwan forum focused on global biotech entrepreneurship on June 2. The event was supported by Taiwanese American Association of Pharmaceutical Sciences (TAAP), and Investment and Trade Office, TECO in New York, and attracted 300 guests from Taiwan, USA and Italy. On June 3, three Taiwanese companies, Medical Vision, Riche Biotech, and Cell Envision attended the Innovation Challenge at the Redefining Early Stage Investments (RESI) to find fundraising opportunities. They were listed as the top 20 finalists out of 200 applicants from the world at the RESI Conference.

Wu said exhibitors at Taiwan Pavilion focused on promoting some very emerging technologies, such as precision medicine, gene therapy, and digital health at BIO 2019. Over 39 Taiwanese companies were exhibiting, presenting 61 technologies and products, as well as participating at one-on-one partnering meetings at the convention.

SOURCE Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO), Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan