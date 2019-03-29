Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019 early bird promotion opens now

UBM Taiwan has announced a special early bird discount for renewal exhibitors from around the world. The offer is available now till the end of April. The show is expected to recruit international jewellers and industrial players to fill out 4,500sqm exhibiting space. UBM Taiwan aims to promote craftsmanship, jewellery designers and independent brands.

UBM has a remarkable reputation for organising jewellery and gem fairs. The series expo stretched from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, India and into Taiwan. "We hope the show bring visions and business opportunities to stakeholders that will help to flourish the jewellery market within the Asia-Pacific region," remarked Ms. Sabine Liu, General Manager of UBM Taiwan.

The combination of Informa and UBM Asia Ltd., two exhibition companies merged in 2018, is believed to double their capacities and energies for client services. More than 220 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors will be participating in the Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2019, UBM Taiwan declared.

According to recently published report, global jewellery market had reached USD 200 billion revenues in 2018. For the yields of global gemstone mining are steeply declining, the value of rare coloured diamonds and gemstones will undoubtedly boost 2019 transactions. "Jewellery business gets more and more challenges nowadays. We encourage jewellers and industrial players to join international exhibitions which are helpful for business innovation and future strategies," said Chang Wen-Chin, Chairman of Taiwan Jewelry Industry Association.

The seventh edition of Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair is segmented by fine jewellery, gold, silver, loose stones, pearl, display and package and so on. UBM Taiwan is also recruiting country pavilions such as Japan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and USA. The four-day show is expected to attract 220 exhibitors hailing from over 20 countries and regions. The deadline for early bird promotion to renewal exhibitors is April 30. For more exhibitor enquiries, please contact Ms. Rita Hung (+886-2-2738-3898).

