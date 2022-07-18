Taiwan Two-Wheeler Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026: Advancements in Connected Technologies for 2Ws, Innovative Business Models for e-2Ws, New Model Launches Presents Opportunities

Jul 18, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Two-Wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the Taiwan market for two wheelers, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric two-wheeler (e-2W) markets.
It focuses on existing and future opportunities in Taiwan for ICE 2Ws and e-2Ws. ICE 2Ws and e-2Ws are compared based on maintenance, insurance, and fuel costs from 2016 to 2020. The forecast period is from 2021 to 2026. In addition, these 2Ws are differentiated based on their displacement and OEM market share.
The study examines the factors that are transforming the 2W space and how Taiwan, as a market, is positioning itself to transition toward electric solutions. The research service takes a deep dive into the macro factors through PESTLE and SWOT analyses and other growth drivers.
Growth projections for both ICE and electric two wheelers are provided, in addition to insights on 2W segments, major participants, their pricing and market shares.
Lastly, a snapshot of growth opportunities is provided through cost analysis, opportunity by fuel type, growing business models within the space, and the various opportunities EV products and solutions offer.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Taiwan Two-wheeler Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. 2W Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Roadmap of Taiwan's Two-wheeler Market
- Vehicle in Operation (VIO) for Two-wheeler Market
- PESTLE Overview of Taiwan's Market for 2W
- SWOT Analysis for Two-wheeler Market, Taiwan
- Overall Market Attractiveness
- Market Outlook for Two Wheelers
- Market Snapshot
- Key Market Trends, Taiwan
- Evolving e-2W Ecosystem
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Opportunities by Fuel Type
- Opportunity by 2W Mobility Solutions, New Solutions
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunity for e-2W Products, Solutions, and Services
- Regional Opportunities
3. Analysis of ICE 2W Segment
- ICE Two-wheeler Historical Performance, Unit Shipment
- ICE Two-wheeler Unit Shipment Forecast
- ICE 2W Sales by Displacement
- Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2021
- Snapshot of Top ICE Models in Taiwan
4. Analysis of e-2W Segment
- EV Two-wheeler Historical Sales Performance, Unit Shipment
- Electric Two-wheeler Unit Shipment Forecast
- Electric 2W Sales by Displacement
- Top OEMs, Market Leaders in 2021
- Snapshot of Top Electric Models in Taiwan
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Advancements in Connected Technologies for 2Ws
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Business Models for e-2Ws
- Growth Opportunity 3 - New Model Launches
6. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yp0nag
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article