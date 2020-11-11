Taiwanese Manufacturer JENG WUEI Announces New High-Tech PP PCR And PET PCR Jars Designed For The Cosmetics Industry At Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

JENG WUEI's eco-friendly new products

In an industry where the health of the Earth should be as important as the wellbeing of the customer, saving resources and creating packaging from recycled materials is not only desirable for the market, it is vital for our future.

Being at the forefront of jar manufacturing in Taiwan, JENG WUEI is fully aware that in recent years more and more customers have been asking for plastic containers made with recycled materials, and their engineers have responded.

The company's new PP PCR and PET PCR jars, which stand beside their extensive existing catalogue of jars, are examples of beautiful design as well as environmental conscience.

Their PP Bi-Injection Jars and PP Double Injection Jars are able to take on multiple appearances and complete capacity, while the inside and outside are able to adopt different colours. The PET Thick Wall jar is similarly able to be created in the shape, colour, appearance and decoration according to each customer's brand protocols and creative wishes.

About JENG WUEI

Established in 2000, JENG WUEI is an ISO 9001:2015 approved manufacturer of cosmetic and beauty packaging. Located in Taiwan, their factory plants stretch over 5,000 square metres.

Their service range covers OEM, ODM and customised molds for plastic containers, while they also can provide decorative services such as silk screening, hot stamping, heat transfer, spraying and metallization in answer to the various branding and marketing requirements of their clients.

A reliable supplier of professional designs, JENG WUEI promise high quality products, competitive prices, short lead times and complete post-sales service. Always seeking to create perfect products for every customer, their R&D and expert teams are continuously identifying new trends and responding to the markets by developing innovative products.

How to connect with JENG WUEI

Register and visit JENG WUEI's digital showroom at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week – https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Visit/Exhibitor-List-2020.

For more information visit JENG WUEI's website at https://www.jengwuei.com.tw/eng/

Or alternatively contact:

Roger Tseng, Sales Representative

Phone: +886-4-2278-1378

Email: [email protected]

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the leading B2B international beauty trade show in the region, has just launched the 1st ever digital week, hosting 640 international exhibitors in 5 days, showcasing new products and trends, innovative packaging and ingredients. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week where we will offer you the tools needed to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in the beauty industry. If you haven't experienced it yet, act now to register. Don't miss the last two days of connections.

