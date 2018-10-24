TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of JKB-122 on Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 24, 2018, /PRNewswire/ -- TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of small molecules for unmet medical needs, recently announced the results of phase II clinical trial of JKB-122 for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) that demonstrated significant improvement on relevant diagnosis and biomarkers from the JKB-122 treated subjects after the completion of 12-week study.

JKB-122 is a small molecule and a long-acting TLR4 antagonist showing anti-fibrotic, immuno-modulating, and anti-inflammatory effects for the treatments of chronic liver diseases including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Autoimmune Hepatitis (AIH), and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

A total of 121 subjects in Taiwan participated in a phase 2, randomized, multiple-dose, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of JKB-122 for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), focusing on both drug efficacy and safety. All subjects were divided into 3 testing groups, respectively receiving once daily 5 mg, 35 mg JKB-122, and placebo during the study. The entire testing period lasts 12 weeks.

According to the unblinded results, the phase 2 study has successfully achieved its primary endpoint with the statistical significance (P<0.05) in efficacy. In 35 mg JKB-122 treated group, there were 36.9% of subjects showing statistically significant reduction by over 30% or recovering to normal value in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) with reduction of liver fat content monitored by Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS); mean change of ALT, -18.3 IU, P=0.0067. In addition, the secondary endpoints of the trial were achieved, with 70% of subjects showing statistically significant reduction by over 30% in aspartate aminotransferase (AST); mean change of AST, -8.2 IU, P=0.0235. The whole group showed statistically significant reduction with triglyceride (TG) recovered to normal; mean change of TG, -26.0 IU, P=0.0225. There were 33% of subjects showing liver fat content (by MRS) reduced over 30%; liver fat content (by MRS) showed statistically significant reduction; mean change of liver fat content, -4.2 IU, P=0.0005. High-density lipoproteins (HDL) showed statistically significant increase; mean change of HDL, +2.7 IU, P=0.0084. Tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinase 1 (TIMP-1) showed statistically significant reduction; mean change of TIMP-1, -37.8 IU, P=0.0391. Moreover, the drug JKB-122 is safe and well-tolerated in this study.

For JKB-122, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals is planning to file the phase III clinical study application to TFDA in Q2, 2019.

NAFLD is the most common chronic liver disease. Statistics have shown that the prevalence rate of NAFLD is around 25% worldwide, 24% in Europe, and 27% in Asia. Most importantly, NAFLD is the initial stage of a serial subsequent liver diseases of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. In addition, there are no effective treatments for these liver diseases. According to the analytical reports of TechNavio, Deutsche Bank, and ITRI's IEK, the NAFLD/NSAH drug market is expected to be US$ 3.9 billion by 2020, and reach to US$ 38.2 billion with 23% CAGR by 2030.

TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of small molecules for unmet medical needs such as NAFLD/NASH, chronic organ inflammation of metabolic, autoimmune and infectious etiologies. In addition, immune modulating therapies for cancers are being pursued.

