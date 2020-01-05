Taiwan's ITM debuts new blockchain attestation solution for Qualcomm and Microsoft's IoT chipsets at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QITC award winning Taiwanese blockchain solutions provider International Trust Machines Corporation (ITM) is taking to the global stage at 2020 International CES to unveil its latest project together with Qualcomm and Microsoft.

ITM, established just over a year ago in order to bring its founders' innovative blockchain solutions to market, aims to help enterprises leverage blockchain for IoT technology by offering solutions for three common problems - scalability, privacy and cost.

ITM empowers Qualcomm and Microsoft chipsets

Together with Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft, ITM has co-developed an edge agent for chipsets certified for Microsoft's Azure Sphere Internet of Things (IoT) operating system. This chipset comes preconfigured with the Azure Sphere and will automatically connect to Azure Sphere security cloud services, while retaining hardware-level security.

The new chipset with ITM solution allows business transformations to take place with powerful edge computing, low latency connectivity, and end-to-end security. It will also make it easy for manufacturers to create secure solutions while keeping devices up-to-date via having OS updates securely created by Microsoft and delivered securely to each device by Microsoft.

Focusing on security, ITM oversees the blockchain technology in the new product. "We enable IoT innovations to be built on a solid foundation of security because we know this is the most crucial factor for companies. They are looking for assurance that their product, brand and clients are safely secured within the blockchain platforms," said Julian Chen, CEO of ITM.

ITM's blockchain solution

Apart from security, ITM's cryptographic security algorithm enables the convergence of IoT and Blockchain, paving the way for the "blockchain of things". This comes fortuitously on the heels of expectations for as many as 75 billion devices connected to each other and interacting in a variety of new ways over the next decade. As a result, there will be an explosion of data, bringing along business opportunities but there seem to be several hurdles.

"Scalability, privacy and cost are the common issues enterprises face. Most public chains face the difficulty of processing a large amount of data generated by IoT devices and that affects the scaling up of a company. Meanwhile, it costs companies an exorbitant amount of money to have miners turn raw data into useful information. Concerns about data stored on a blockchain have also been raised owing to the lack of a mechanism to erase information after it's been input," said Chen.

Highlight of ITM's solutions:

Low Cost: With 100kb size SDK, ITM's scaling algorithm can be embedded into an MCU level controller which is ideal for IoT applications

With 100kb size SDK, ITM's scaling algorithm can be embedded into an MCU level controller which is ideal for IoT applications Solution Scalability: ITM provides the first-ever solution for clearing millions of off-chain data with a single main-chain transaction

ITM provides the first-ever solution for clearing millions of off-chain data with a single main-chain transaction Data Privacy: The system's main chain only contains 32 bytes crypto proof - combining the benefits of both a centralized database and decentralized blockchain

The system's main chain only contains 32 bytes crypto proof - combining the benefits both a centralized database and decentralized blockchain Data Processing: Utilizing a traditional database, ITM's solution is capable for computing and rapid searches for big data and AI analysis

Utilizing a traditional database, ITM's solution is capable for computing and rapid searches for big data and AI analysis Accountability: An open source verification program that provides rapid retrieval and authentication via a one ledger fingerprint validation

About ITM

Founded in January 2019 in Taiwan, International Trust Machines Corporation (ITM) offers blockchain-enabled chips as a solution to scalability problem of public ledgers. Since its establishment, ITM has been working with local and international organisations to further promote blockchain technology. For example, in Taiwan, ITM has partnered up with the Institute for Information Industry to build the world's leading healthcare ledger.

In recognition of its achievement and contribution, ITM claimed the 1st runner-up honours at the recent Qualcomm Innovate in Taiwan Challenge 2019 (QITC 2019). The blockchain solutions provider also won two major awards "Neo Star Top 3" and "TTA Award" at the 2019 Meet Taipei Demo Show. It is also among the 80 startups chosen by the Taiwan Tech Arena to exhibit innovative products at the TTA Taiwan Tech Pavilion at 2020 CES.

