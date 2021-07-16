TAIYO YUDEN Commercializes the Electric Double-Layer Capacitor LT Series

Example applications for these new capacitors include peak assistance and backup power supply in smart meters, drive recorders, and servers. The electric double-layer capacitor LT series features reduced initial AC internal resistance and more moderate changes in characteristics at low temperature when compared with the conventional LP series.

Production of the capacitors will commence at TAIYO YUDEN's subsidiary company, TANIN ELNA CO., LTD. (Chiang Mai, Thailand), in July 2021. The sample price for the LT08202R7335 is 80 yen per unit.*1

Technology Background

Smart meters, which require a large amount of energy within a short period of time for wireless data transmission, are equipped with a power storage device to supplement their power supply for peak assistance. On the other hand, servers and drive recorders require an emergency backup power supply to protect data in the event of an emergency, such as a power failure or accident. In addition, power storage devices are expected to maintain their characteristics at low temperature, as smart meters and drive recorders are used outdoors and in other low-temperature environments.

In response to this market demand, TAIYO YUDEN commercialized its cylinder-type electric double-layer capacitor LT series featuring eight products, including the LT08202R7335. Compared with the conventional LP series, the products demonstrate more moderate changes in characteristics at low temperature. We will continue to develop our power storage device products in response to market demand.

*1. The sample price mentioned in this release is the direct sales price of TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. When considering purchasing via a sales agency, please contact the agency for the sample price.

Applications

Peak assistance and backup power supplies in smart meters, drive recorders, and servers.



Peak assistance and backup power supplies in smart meters, drive recorders, and servers. Product Lineup

Part Number Nominal Capacitance [F] Size [mm] Max. Usable Voltage [V] Initial AC Internal Resistance [mΩ] Operating Temperature Range [°C] Sample Price*1 [yen per unit] LT08202R7335 3.3 φ8.0 × 20

60

80 LT10202R7685 6.8 φ10.0 × 20

50

110 LT10302R7106 10 φ10.0 × 30 2.7 (2.3*2) 30 -40～+70 (over+70～ +85*2) 160 LT10402R7156 15 φ10.0 × 40 25 230 LT12252R7156 15 φ12.5 × 25 25 230 LT16252R7256 25 φ16.0 × 25 17 380 LT16322R7336 33 φ16.0 × 32

13

480 LT18402R7506 50 φ18.0 × 40

10

660

*2. Note: The operating temperature range at the maximum usable voltage of 2.3 V is -40 to +85°C.

URL:http://www.ty-top.com/

SOURCE TAIYO YUDEN (U.S.A.) INC

Related Links

http://www.t-yuden.com

