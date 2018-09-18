TAIYO YUDEN Expands Its Product Lineup of Bluetooth® 5 Wireless Communication Modules

The newly-developed EYSKBNZWB module can support the long-range capability, which has been newly added to the Bluetooth® 5 standard. This capability will improve the connectivity of wireless communication over a long distance or in an environment in which it is hard to receive radio waves, allowing you to extend the effective communication distance.

The EYSLSNZWW module utilizes our unique shield mold technology, realizing an almost 90% reduction in volume compared with our conventional module, EYSLCNZWW (9.6×12.9×2.0 mm).

TAIYO YUDEN TECHNO SOLUTIONS CO., LTD. (Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan) will commence mass production of these products in September 2018. A sample of each model will cost 3,000 yen*2.

Technology Background

IoT-related devices are required to be operable in sensor networks everywhere and to have an extremely low power consumption. In addition, such devices will be used in a wide variety of applications, sizes, and environments, which in turn requires the embedded wireless modules to be available in a wide range of lineup. Most of those devices use Bluetooth® as the low-power consumption wireless communication standard. Building on the low-power consumption of Bluetooth® V4.2, the latest version standard, Bluetooth® 5, is equipped with new capabilities for supporting various needs, such as a two-fold increase in communication speed or up to a four-fold increase in communication range.

TAIYO YUDEN has successfully commercialized Bluetooth® 5 compatible wireless communication modules. Today, we announced the launch of the new communication modules, EYSKBNZWB and EYSLSNZWW. This will expand our product lineup in size and capability, which allows us to propose the most suitable wireless communication modules for the devices you are developing.

TAIYO YUDEN will continue to meet market needs and enhance its product lineup by increasing functionality and reliability.

*1 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and the use of such marks by TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. is under license.

*2 The sample price mentioned in this release is our direct sales price. When considering purchasing via a sales agency, please contact the agency for the sample price.

ApplicationsWireless communication modules for IoT-related devices, including wearable devices, healthcare equipment, and logistics terminals, which are required to be smaller and thinner.

The characteristics of the new Bluetooth® 5 wireless communication modules are as shown below.

Part Number Size (L×W×H) RAM (kB) Specification I/F Certification Temperature New Item EYSKBNZWB 15.4×10.0×2.0 mm 256 V5.0 BLE Single 2M bps/ Long range UART SPI I2C PDM I2S USB Japan U.S.A. Canada CE* -40 to +85°C ♦ EYSHCNZWZ 9.6×12.9× 2.0 mm 64 V5.0 BLE Single 2M bps UART SPI I2C PDM I2S EYSHJNZWZ 5.1×11.3× 1.3 mm EYSHSNZWZ 3.25×8.55×0.85 mm EYSLCNZWW 9.6×12.9× 2.0 mm 24 UART SPI I2C PDM EYSLSNZWW 3.25×8.55×1.00 mm ♦

* The ETSI EN 300 328 v2.1.1 test report can be provided.

