Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market 2013-2025F

The "Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by KVA Rating (Below 30 KVA, 30.1-60 KVA, 60.1-150 KVA, 150.1-300 KVA, 300.1-500 KVA and Above 500 KVA), by Applications (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructural) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tajikistan diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-25.

Developing the industrial sector along with growing remittance for the construction and infrastructural sectors would fuel the demand for diesel genset in Tajikistan over the next six years. Moreover, booming manufacturing and mining sectors in Tajikistan would generate additional demand for diesel generators.



The lower rating kVA diesel generators acquired the majority of the volume share in the overall market of diesel generators in Tajikistan owing to its widespread usage in sectors such as the residential sector for power backup solutions and for primary power supply in telecom towers. The strong growth in the telecom sectors in the country has supported the growth of diesel generators lying in the respective range during the study period.



Furthermore, the growing commercial sector of the country on account of improving the business environment accelerated by the private sector investment would back the growth of diesel generator market revenues in the country. Additionally, government initiatives to improve the transportation and power infrastructure would further create additional demand for generators in Tajikistan. Some of the key players in Tajikistan diesel generator market include - AKSA, other

Chinese and Turkish brands.



The report comprehensively covers the market by kVA rating and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Size and Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Forecast, Until 2025.

Historical Data of Global Diesel Generator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Global Diesel Generator Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F.

Historical Data of Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F.

Historical Data of Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By kVA Rating.

Market Size & Forecast of Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By kVA Rating.

Historical Data of Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2013-2018, By Applications.

Market Size & Forecast of Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Revenues & Volume until 2025F, By Applications.

Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Drivers and Restraints

Tajikistan Diesel Generator Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Market Share, By Applications

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

3.2. Global Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018



4. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Overview

4.1. Tajikistan Country Indicators

4.2. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

4.3. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Industry Life Cycle

4.4. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Porter's Five Forces Model

4.5. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2025F

4.7 Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F



5. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Trends



7. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Rating

7.1. Tajikistan Below 30 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.2. Tajikistan 30.1-60 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.3. Tajikistan 60.1-150 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.4. Tajikistan 150.1-300 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.5. Tajikistan 300.1-500 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.6. Tajikistan Above 500 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F



8. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. Tajikistan Residential Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.2. Tajikistan Commercial Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.3. Tajikistan Industrial Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.4. Tajikistan Infrastructure Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F



9. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Price Trend Analysis



10. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators

11. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics

11.1 Tajikistan Below 75 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018

11.2 Tajikistan 75-375 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018

11.3 Tajikistan Above 375 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018



12. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2025F

12.2. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



13. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market, Competitive Landscape

13.1. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By kVA Rating

13.2. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13.3. Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Caterpillar Inc.

14.2. FG Wilson Ltd.

14.3. Cummins Inc.

14.4. Himoinsa S.L.

14.5. Kohler-SDMO

14.6. Aksa Power Generation Limited

14.7. Teksan Generator



