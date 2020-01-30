Tajín Seasoning 2020 Flavor Of The Year

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tajín, the leading chili lime seasoning in the United States and Mexico, has been selected as one of the latest and greatest foods in 2020 including "flavor of the year" by top industry publications including Food Network Magazine and EatingWell.

Tajín is a unique blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and lime. Tajín's continued popularity is a testament of its versatility and ability to enhance the taste of various foods - from fruits and vegetables - to eggs, fish, poultry, beverages, snacks such as popcorn, dips, guacamole and many others.

"Tajín has been in the United States since 1993, it is an honor for us to be recognized as a 2020 food trend and flavor of the year by leading publications and food/trend experts in the areas of food and wellness," said Javier Leyva, Tajín International Corporate Director for the U.S. "Our fan base in the United States has increased significantly in the past five years, which has been reflected on our steady sales growth. That trend will continue in 2020 as we have plans to increase distribution and are working on powerful partnerships that will allow us to better serve the increasing demand."

The full list of 2020 food trends can be found in the January/February issue of Food Network Magazine (Hearst) now in newsstands.

About Tajín

Tajín is a privately held brand established in Mexico by Empresas Tajín since 1985. It is sold in the U.S. by its subsidiary office, Tajín International, a U.S. corporation since 1993.The leading fruit seasoning in both countries, Tajín is produced from world class chiles to deliver a uniquely-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime. Tajín is approved by the FDA and sold in more than 24,000 points of sale in the U.S. www.tajin.com.

