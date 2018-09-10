Take 5 Campaign Supports World Suicide Prevention Day

In partnership with the World Health Organization, the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) established the first WSPD in 2003 as part of a global effort to increase awareness and highlight new research, new programs, and other important activities surrounding suicide prevention across the globe.

"The theme this year, Working Together to Prevent Suicide, highlights the importance of collaboration not only among the professionals and organizations in the field, but almost more importantly among our own personal networks of support," said Jen Owens, the Take 5 Campaign Director. "Not one organization or one individual will solve this problem or be able to reduce the numbers of lives we lose each year to suicide. Real change takes all of us paying attention to each other, taking care of our own bodies and minds, being supportive in our daily roles as parents, caregivers, and educators, and giving our time to help and support each other through inevitable times of crisis. These are the things that will make a difference."

The Take 5 to Save Lives campaign was designed to be shared with colleagues, friends, family, social groups, and on social media using the Take 5 Toolkit. On the website you will find flyers, the Take 5 logo, social media text and images, and more to make sharing the campaign easy and fun.

To learn more or to get involved in the Take 5 to Save Live campaign, visit www.take5tosavelives.org

Suicide is a global public health concern. The National Council for Suicide Prevention works to advance suicide prevention through leadership, advocacy, and a collective voice.

National Council Members:



American Association of Suicidology (AAS)



American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)



The Jason Foundation



The Jed Foundation



Samaritans USA



Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE)



The Trevor Project

