Take a 60-Second Trip to Sydney's Iconic Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi 2018

Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, the world's largest annual free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition, transforms part of Sydney's coastline into a 2km long sculpture park and features over 100 sculptures by artists from Australia and across the world.

As one of Sydney's best attended (and photographed) events, Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi attracts approximately 450,000 visitors over the course of 18 days and signals the beginning of summer in Sydney. It is on now until 4 November 2018.

One highlight of the exhibition is a showcase of eight works by alumni from the leading Chinese art institution the Central Academy of Art (CAFA) in Beijing, including a 3m tall fleshy figure, Horizon by Mu Boyan, which sits on the south Bondi headland at Marks Park. The exhibition also features works from leading Australian sculptors Hossein Valamanesh, Ron Robertson-Swann OAM and Wendy Teakel.

Quick Exhibition Facts

Number of sculptures: 107

Number of countries (incl. Australia ): 21

Number of Australian artists: 70 (3 from ACT, 37 from NSW, 1 from QLD, 2 from SA, 1 from TAS, 15 from VIC, 11 from WA)

Number of International artists: 37 (1 Austria , 2 Canada, 8 China, 1 England, 1 France, 9 Japan, 3 New Zealand, 1 Norway, 1 Portugal, 2 Slovakia, 1 South Africa, 1 Spain, 1 Sweden, 1 Wales UK, 3 USA, 1 South Korea)

The exhibition is in its 22nd year – it began in 1997, a one-day event showing 64 sculptures and produced by volunteers out of a lounge room for a total budget of $11,000 - 25,000 people attended.

