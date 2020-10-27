"Take a Hike" Stewardship Project Established to Defend the Values of U.S. Public Lands

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiker, photographer, and public lands advocate Dunc Hazard is determined to defend the values of the wild places he hikes. According to Dunc: "Stewardship is the recognition of our collective responsibility to retain the quality and abundance of air, land, water, and biodiversity. Good stewardship involves managing our collective natural capital, in a way that conserves all of its values."

"TAKE A HIKE" PROJECT ARTWORK - The Multiple Values of Public Lands & Wilderness - Value #27 of 77 "Heart of the Monster" - From the Perception Series - Art Inspired by Nez Perce National Historical Park - Idaho - National Public Lands - Steward Quote #27 Chief Joseph, Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) People, "The earth and myself are of one mind." - Art: Coyote howling at the moon, near a mound known as the "Heart of the Monster" to the Nimiipuu - Heart of the Monster is key to the Nimiipuu creation story. "TAKE A HIKE" PROJECT ARTWORK - The Multiple Values of Public Lands & Wilderness - Value #56 of 77 "Faith" - From the Rivers Series - Artwork Inspired by the Bruneau "Wild" River - Idaho - National Wild & Scenic Rivers - Steward Quote #56 Henry David Thoreau, "All good things are wild and free." - Art: A bighorn sheep ram about to tempt fate by jumping over the Bruneau River Canyon

Dunc says he established his inaugural stewardship project, aptly named "Take a Hike," because he felt compelled to step up, and make an extra effort to protect our collective public lands in the United States. He maintains that the values of public lands ownership, require protection "not only for the generation of Americans here now, but also for all future generations that will come after us."

Public Lands Stewardship Initiatives Dunc's Undertaken with the "Take a Hike" Project Include:

Release of 77 art prints envisioning the multiple values of U.S. public lands

Hiking all 77 individual locations on public lands, which inspired the artwork

Recording trail data at all 77 locations hiked

Maintaining a log that documents the ecological condition of each location hiked

Removal of any trash or litter found while hiking, to keep public lands beautiful

Blogging about the personal experiences at each location hiked

Matching 77 quotations to 77 art prints, to capture the values of public lands stewardship

Publication of a book about the values of U.S. public lands in 2023

Dissemination of ongoing threats to public lands with an open-ended commitment to advocacy

Donating a percentage of art sales to Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center, a non-profit based in Montana dedicated to connecting people with nature, community, and self

For complete details on the "Take a Hike" Stewardship Project, please visit Dunc's blog at stateofdiscovery.com.

Dunc reveals that he's spent much of his time over the last several years hiking the United States public land system, and the thing he notices the most is "how valuable our public lands are… And they're not only valuable to us as a people, they're also valuable on an intrinsic level, or valuable in their own right." Dunc later defined intrinsic value, as a value which is "independent of human needs or uses."

Dunc also asserted: "Maintaining public lands as regions of land and water collectively owned by all U.S. citizens, provides our people with an amazing diversity of social, cultural, ecological, and economic benefits. But even beyond the values which directly benefit us as humans, protecting some lands in a natural and undisturbed state, free from private development, also maintains the natural processes inherent to mother nature. And the value of mother nature is impossible to quantify, because mother nature is priceless."

To learn more about the ongoing threats to public lands, including from the Trump Administration, please visit Dunc's advocacy website at voteforpubliclands.com. Dunc maintains that "voting for Donald Trump is akin to urinating on an electric fence. Even though it might sound entertaining, it's probably better if you just don't do it."

Dunc Hazard is a hiker, artist, photographer, and conservationist, from Montana. Currently based in Spokane, Washington, Dunc plans to release his tenth, and final, "Take a Hike" project art series on November 3rd, 2020. Dunc titled his final art series "Wild and Free" and says all series artwork was inspired by public lands from our National Parks, Wildernesses, or Wilderness Study Areas in the United States.

