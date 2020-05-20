Take a Virtual Trip to California Wine Country with Zoom Backgrounds

Download the desired background images and save them to your computer as .jpg files. In the Zoom app, click your profile in the top right corner, then choose Settings. On the menu to the left, click Virtual Background. To upload a new background photo, click the + icon (Add Image) to the right of Choose Virtual Background. Click on the image you want to upload from your computer and it will appear at the bottom of the screen as a background option.

To use the virtual background feature, you'll need a fast computer processor and newer operating system (see Zoom's support page for requirement details), or a green screen or solid color background.

For more free California Wine Country Zoom backgrounds, see Visit Napa Valley, the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, Visit Temecula Valley, Visit California, and Discover Buellton.

Established in 1934, Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses that initiates and advocates state, federal and international public policy to enhance the environment for the responsible production, consumption and enjoyment of wine. The organization works to enhance the economic and environmental health of the state through its leadership in sustainable winegrowing and a partnership with Visit California to showcase California's wine and food offerings and the state as a top travel destination.

SOURCE Wine Institute

Related Links

http://www.wineinstitute.org

